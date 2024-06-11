SCS-MAKE LIFE EASY EXPANDS INTO NEW HEADQUARTERS
SCS is a leading American brand producing state-of-the-art wellness solutions for sleep, exercise, work, relaxation and cooking in the homePLANO, TX, US, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCS–Make Life Easy the company dedicated to making wellness accessible to everyone with high-quality, feature-rich products at competitive prices, is excited to announce its expansion to a new headquarters in Allen, Texas!
This new location will house their growing operations and feature a state-of-the-art warehouse and showroom. For over 16 years, LIFESMART has been a trusted leader in marketing and manufacturing innovative products for a healthier lifestyle. They started with heaters, fans, massage chairs, kamado grills, and lift chairs, and over the past three years, they've expanded their reach significantly.
“Our strategic brand and product expansion has driven significant customer growth, solidifying our brands in the marketplace,” said CEO Mike Dolder. “This growth has fueled our exciting decision to expand our operations too, with new headquarters in Allen, TX.”
LIFESMART has been a cornerstone brand for SCS since 2008. Subsequently, WalkingPad, LifeTrend, Nitetronic, and EzLife have been strategically added to the impressive portfolio. These exciting new wellness additions offer a diverse range of furniture, fitness, infrared heaters, cold plunge, combination hot tub/cold plunge units, and saunas. This expansion reflects SCS's commitment to providing a comprehensive solution for achieving total well-being, all conveniently under one roof. Select products were successfully marketed and sold online through Home Depot, Costco, Walmart, Sams and Amazon.
Mike Dolder and Lauren Brill are serial entrepreneurs who have been in the fitness and relaxation product space for a long time. Their entrepreneurial journey includes selling companies to Icon Health & Fitness and then starting LIFESMART, which initially focused on infrared heaters, Saunas and hot tubs. The LIFESMART hot tub brand has been the #1 selling online Hot Tub Brand since 2008. From there, the growth and expansions include:
• 2013, selling LIFESMART to private equity.
• 2017, Tim Hu, a former supplier to LIFESMART, bought back the brand and partnered with Dolder and Brill to manage it. SCS-Make Life Easy, LLC was formed. They sold off the Hot Tub & Sauna Brand and expanded the remaining product line beyond heaters
• 2021, LIFESMART partnered with two other companies, WalkingPad and Nitetronic, to offer more fitness, sleep and home office products. This proved successful, especially with the rise of work-from-home trends.
• In 2022, they brought Dave Jackman on board as the President of Sales, a fitness industry veteran, to help them re-enter the fitness market in a bigger way.
As fitness has evolved for SCS-Make Life Easy the advent of the Cold Plunge has become an in demand product. Since 2022 the Cold Plunge market has grown to over $300 million.
“We have combined Cold Plunge and Cold Plunge/Hot Tub Combinations with our developing Fitness category and Massage Chairs to form what we believe is the ultimate wellness solution”, said Tim Hu Chairman of SCS-Make Life Easy.
“With over 30 years in the fitness industry, the combination of wellness offerings really allows our customers the opportunity to promote a complete wellness program which we believe will be the standard moving forward,” shares Dave Jackman.
With the purchase now complete, SCS will be starting the move in to the new facility in July with full operation expected by October 1, 2024.
SCS – Make Life Easy and its extensive portfolio of brands that do just that: make life easier. AI Works, Arctic-Heat BackRobo, EzLife, Kamado Grills, KingSmith, LifeTrend, LIFESMART, Nitetronic and WalkingPad and are all by the latest innovations in technology, AI and wellness solutions are easily available at major in-store and on-air retail, including QVC, HSN, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Costco.
To learn more about SCS, visit them online at MakeLifeEasy.shop.
