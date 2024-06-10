Fabrics for Sun Protection Market Size, Share, Growth Forecast 2023-2032

Fabrics for Sun Protection Market to Reach $23.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Fabrics designed for sun protection are specially engineered to provide a barrier against harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. ” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fabrics for Sun Protection Market By Fabrics (Polyester, Polycotton, PVC, Canvas, Others), By Application (Exterior Sun Protection, Interior Sun Protection): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". According to the report, the global Fabrics for Sun Protection industry generated $11.3 Billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $23.1 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/245788

Prime determinants of growth

The global Fabrics for Sun Protection market is driven by the surge in skin health awareness. However, high cost associated with Fabrics for Sun Protection production is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, surge in demand for sustainable solutions is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario

· The COVID-19 pandemic had an undesirable impact on the growth of the fabrics for sun protection market. The pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the availability of materials and components used in the manufacturing of sun protection fabrics. Lockdowns, factory closures, and transportation restrictions in various countries led to delays and shortages in the production process. In addition, online purchasing increased significantly as conventional retail stores were temporarily shut down or operated under restrictions. The ability to reach customers during lockdowns was improved for sun protection fabric retailers and businesses with significant web presence.

· However, the pandemic had some positive effects on the fabrics for sun protection market. As restrictions eased and people sought safe outdoor activities, there was a resurgence in demand for sun protection products.

· In the post-COVID-19 phase, new challenges and opportunities emerged for the fabrics for sun protection market. As lockdowns eased and people sought safer ways to enjoy the outdoors, there was a notable increase in outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, camping, and others. This has driven the demand for sun protection fabrics in the form of clothing, hats, and accessories, as individuals prioritized sun safety during their outdoor adventures.

The polyester segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By fabric, the polyester segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global Fabrics for Sun Protection market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Polyester is a versatile and commonly used material in sun protection fabric due to its numerous advantageous properties such as its innate ability to resist UV radiation. This property allows it to block a significant portion of UV rays from the sun, providing a degree of protection. In addition, polyester is also renowned for its durability and robustness, making it exceptionally well-suited for outdoor applications. The PVC segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is a synthetic plastic material commonly used in sun protection fabric applications. PVC is valued for its durability and weather-resistant properties, making it a suitable choice for outdoor and sun-exposed settings. PVC coatings enhance a fabric's resistance to UV radiation, moisture, and environmental factors, prolonging the fabric's lifespan and ensuring it withstands the rigors of outdoor use.

Procure Complete Report (261 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4d2920a4d8a3ddd7233ef8b3d5e1ece9

The interior sun protection segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By application, the interior sun protection segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than four fifths of the global Fabrics for Sun Protection market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Interior sun protection includes a range of strategies and solutions designed to manage and control the impact of sunlight within the interior spaces of tents. Its primary objective is to enhance occupant comfort while safeguarding interior finishes from the adverse effects of excessive solar radiation. In addition, interior sun protection plays a crucial role in improving energy efficiency by reducing the reliance on artificial lighting and cooling systems.

The exterior sun protection segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032. Exterior sun protection for tents serves as a crucial component in ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable outdoor experience. These sun protection solutions are designed to shield tent occupants from the sun's harsh rays, providing relief from excessive heat and glare. Tent sun protection fabrics are meticulously designed to selectively block a portion of sunlight while permitting the gentle filtration of natural light, thereby diminishing glare and minimizing heat buildup. This dual functionality ensures the creation of inviting and energy-efficient tented spaces while simultaneously elevating the aesthetic appeal and usability of outdoor tented areas.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the global Fabrics for Sun Protection market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. People have become more conscious of the risks associated with prolonged sun exposure, such as sunburn and skin cancer, which increases the importance of sun protection in outdoor activities. In addition, sun protection fabrics come in a range of colors, patterns, and styles, allowing the consumer to customize their outdoor living spaces. All these factors increase the demand for sun protection fabric in North America. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. Sun protection using fabric is a common practice in many Asia-Pacific countries due to the region's high levels of sun exposure and the importance of protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. In countries like Australia, where the sun can be extremely intense, sun protection using fabrics is a vital part of daily life.

Leading Market Players: -

· Expafol

· FOH HIN Canvas SDN. BHD.

· Hiltex Indusrtial Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

· Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd

· Sattler SUN-TEX GmbH

· Subrenat

· Symbolic Fabtex Pvt. Ltd.

· TECHNOFABRIC S.p.A.

· TenCate Outdoor Fabrics

· Tepastex

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Fabrics for Sun Protection market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key players in fabrics for sun protection market include Expafol, FOH HIN Canvas SDN. BHD., Hiltex Indusrtial Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., Khosla Profil Pvt Ltd, Sattler SUN-TEX GmbH, Subrenat, Symbolic Fabtex Pvt. Ltd., TECHNOFABRIC S.p.A., TenCate Outdoor Fabrics, and Tepastex.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fabrics-for-sun-protection-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.