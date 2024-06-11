Exploring the Surge in the Robotic Surgery Market a $15.52 Billion Industry by 2034 – Fact.MR
Robotic Surgery Enhancing Precision in Operation Rooms and Lowering Risk of Infection Gains TractionROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR’s new report, revenue from the global robotic surgery market (机器人手术市场) is set to reach US$ 5.12 billion in 2024 and thereafter rise at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2034. As the medical industry embraces AI, it is no surprise that demand for robotic surgery is also increasing.
In a robotic-assisted procedure, surgeons use master controls to manipulate instruments, which then translate their movements into precise movements within the body. The surgeon is in complete control during the procedure and ensures that it is performed safely. Surgeons who use these robotic devices report that they improve precision, flexibility, and control during procedures. The robotic device also helps doctors visualize the spot more clearly, understand the damage, and operate faster on the scars.
Surgical robotics provide less invasive procedures, resulting in smaller incisions, less stress on surrounding tissues, and shorter recovery periods, driving market growth. Patients increasingly want surgeries that cause less suffering and need shorter hospital stays, and surgical robots match these demands, thus driving market growth.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The global robotic surgery market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 15.52 billion by the end of 2034. North America is poised to hold a market share of 70.5% in 2024, and the market is calculated to expand at a CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2034. The Latin American market is evaluated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2034.
The United States is analyzed to hold a significant market share of 95.4% in the North American region by 2034. The Chile market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2034. Based on application, cardiac surgery is estimated to account for a market share of 7.3% in 2024.
“Surgical robots reduce the physical pressure on the patient’s sensitive tissue and nerves through controlled actions, giving them a painless experience and quick recovery,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
With the adoption of teleoperation, surgeons may now bypass geographical barriers and deliver specialized treatment remotely. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) help surgeons make better decisions by enabling the identification of small and complicated anatomical components. All of these developments have resulted in speedier patient recovery and fewer problems.
High expense of robotic systems, their upkeep, the scale of the devices, and sufficient surgeon training present significant hurdles. Nonetheless, with future advancements such as AI-driven automation, nanorobots, microscopic incision surgeries, semi-automated telerobotic systems, and the impact of 5G connectivity on remote surgery, the growth curve of robotic surgery points to innovation and demonstrates the relentless pursuit of progress in healthcare.
Competitive Landscape
To maintain their competitive edge, leading companies in the robotic surgery market are increasingly investing in cutting-edge technologies and forming strategic partnerships with orthopedic centers and other key stakeholders. These collaborations aim to enhance their capabilities in surgical robotics. Companies are also pursuing additional strategies, such as launching new products, forming alliances, and engaging in cooperative initiatives.
The rising global demand for automated surgical equipment is expected to attract new entrants into the market, who will adapt to evolving trends such as combat robotic kits and minimally invasive surgeries.
In January 2022, Smith & Nephew acquired Engage Surgical, a U.S.-based manufacturer of cementless knee systems. This acquisition has bolstered Smith & Nephew's position in the treatment of meniscus tears and other knee arthroscopy procedures. Similarly, DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, received FDA certification for its VELYS robotic system in January 2021 and has expanded its product portfolio with the ATTUNE TOTAL knee system. DePuy Synthes' entry into the robotic surgery sector underscores the growing trend of utilizing robotic technology for joint replacement surgeries.
Fact.MR’s latest market report provides comprehensive insights into the pricing strategies of major robotic surgery manufacturers globally, along with detailed analyses of their sales growth, production capacities, and potential for technological advancements.
