Forward look: 10 – 23 June 2024

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Justice and Home Affairs Council, 13 and 14 June 2024

At the meeting of ministers of the interior, the presidency will report about the progress achieved in the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime. It will also inform ministers about the state of play of a legislative proposal to combat child sexual abuse. Also on the agenda is a discussion about the extension of the temporary protection for persons having fled from Ukraine after the start of the war and the adoption of a Schengen Declaration.

Ministers will hold two policy debates. The first debate touches on a proposed regulation that aims to facilitate the recognition in a member state of the parenthood of a child which has been established in another member state. A second debate addresses the proposed update of a directive from 2011 on combating the sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children and child pornography. The presidency will also aim to agree on a negotiation mandate on a directive on combatting corruption.

Environment Council, 17 June 2024

EU environment ministers will meet in Luxembourg, with the aim of reaching a general approach on three directives: the green claims directive, the soil monitoring directive and the revised waste framework directive.

Ministers will also approve conclusions on the 8th environment action programme. They will then hold a policy debate on the 2040 climate targets communication and an exchange of views on the communication on climate risks management.

General Affairs Council (Cohesion), 18 June 2024

Ministers will discuss the relationship between cohesion policy and the next Strategic Agenda. The Council is also expected to approve conclusions on the 9th Cohesion Report.

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport), 18 June 2024

The Council will adopt its position (general approach) on the new regulation on the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), the revised directive on river information services (RIS) and the new regulation on the use of railway infrastructure capacity in the single European railway area. Ministers will also approve conclusions on the European Court of Auditors’ special report on the EU’s efforts towards achieving its road safety objectives, take note of a progress report on the combined transport directive and hold a policy debate on the strategic priorities for transport during the next legislative mandate.

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (social policy and health), 20 – 21 June 2024

Ministers of employment, social affairs and health will meet in Luxembourg for a two-day Council.

On the first day, employment and social affairs ministers will seek to agree the Council’s position on the European Works Council Directive and the Equal Treatment Directive, and will hold a policy debate on the social dimension of the internal market. The European Semester Spring Package and the reinforced quality framework for traineeships are also on the agenda.

On the second day, health ministers will discuss the ways forward for the regulatory incentives set out in the pharmaceutical package. They will also aim to adopt a recommendation on vaccine-preventable cancers and approve Council conclusions on the future of the European Health Union.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 21 June 2024

The Council will be invited to reach a political agreement on the value added tax (VAT) in the digital age package. Ministers will discuss the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility and the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Ministers will be invited to approve a report to the European Council on tax issues as well as conclusions on the progress achieved by the Code of Conduct Group during the Belgian presidency.

Other meetings

G7 summit, Apulia, Italy, 13-15 June 2024

Informal meeting of leaders, 17 June 2024

Eurogroup, 20 June 2024