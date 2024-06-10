FEMSA completes Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement, and announces new Agreement

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announces today that it has entered into a new derivative instrument in the form of an accelerated share repurchase transaction (“ASR”) to repurchase the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)1. Under the terms of this new ASR, FEMSA has agreed to repurchase up to USD $600 million of its ADSs. The total number of ADSs ultimately repurchased under this ASR will be based on the daily volume-weighted average price of the Company’s ADSs during the term of the ASR and subject to certain limitations. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed, at the latest, in the fourth quarter of 2024.



Additionally, the Company announces the completion of the ASR announced in March 2024, which final delivery of the shares repurchased thereunder was on May 28, 2024. The Company repurchased a total of approximately 3.2 million ADSs at an average price of USD $123.27 per ADS, for a total amount of USD $400 million.

About FEMSA

1 ADS underlying units consist of ten FEMSA BD Units, each representing one Series B Share, two Series D-B Shares and two Series D-L Shares, without par value.

