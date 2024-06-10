HotelPlanner Re-Signs as Platinum Sponsor with U.K.’s Berkshire Bees Ice Hockey Club

This collaboration marks the continuation of a successful partnership between HotelPlanner and the U.K.-based Berkshire Bees Ice Hockey Club.

LONDON, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a renewed platinum sponsorship agreement with U.K.'s Berkshire Bees Ice Hockey Club. The sponsorship includes HotelPlanner logos on all player uniforms, co-marketing efforts on social media and at live games, and hotel vouchers for players to give to fans. It follows a highly successful partnership through the 2022-23 and 2023-2024 seasons.



"We're thrilled to announce the continuation of our valued partnership with HotelPlanner, our very first sponsor in the hospitality industry," says Graeme Bower, Director, TSI World Berkshire Bees IHC. "This incredible alliance goes beyond just sponsorship. Through HotelPlanner, our dedicated players, fans, and their families gain exclusive access to amazing discounts on over 1 million hotels worldwide and their unparalleled group travel expertise. This win-win situation allows us to show our appreciation for your continued support while offering you fantastic travel benefits."

"Here at HotelPlanner, we're hitting the ice with excitement to renew our long-standing partnership with the Bees Ice Hockey Club," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner. "Their dedication, passion, and winning spirit perfectly align with our company values. This isn't just a sponsorship for us; it's a chance to join the Berkshire Bees family and support this incredible sport here in the U.K. We look forward to the season ahead."

About Berkshire Bees Hockey Club

The TSI World Berkshire Bees are a U.K. ice hockey team based in Slough, Berkshire. They play in the NIHL National Division, the second tier of British ice hockey.

Formed in 1987 by John Nike as the Bracknell Bees, the Bees spent the first 33 years of their existence in Bracknell, the town in which they were named after, playing out of the John Nike Leisuresport Complex. Over the course of those years, they achieved many remarkable accomplishments, including cup honours in the British National League (BNL) Winter and English Premier Ice Hockey League (EPIHL) cup competitions; English League, BNL and EPIHL league championships; EPIHL playoff champions and, most notably, Superleague champions in what was the UK's first fully professional league. With TSI World Ltd as title sponsor, they are currently the TSI World Berkshire Bees ice hockey club, a testament to their rich history and legacy of success that we are proud to be a part of."

The Berkshire Bees generally play home games on Sunday evenings, with some Saturday and midweek home games. The NIHL National League typically sees its teams playing twice over the course of a weekend—usually as a one-home and one-away game weekend.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at www.hotelplanner.com.

Media Contacts

Hollie McKay

VP, Communications

HotelPlanner

hollie.mckay@hotelplanner.com