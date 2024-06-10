Sunset Transportation Named 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider

Sunset's dedication to excellence has earned it the prestigious award for seven consecutive years, a testament to its exceptional, personalized service and customized solutions to meet a wide range of shipping requirements

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunset Transportation (Sunset), a leading third-party logistics (3PL) and customized global supply chain provider, proudly announces it is recognized as a distinguished recipient of this year’s Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award for the seventh year in a row. This prestigious accolade recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers within the industry for their excellence in service, innovation, and reliability. Sunset has consistently demonstrated a commitment to providing top-tier logistics and supply chain solutions, ensuring the efficient and safe transportation of goods, particularly in the food and beverage sector. Their continued success in receiving this award highlights their dedication to maintaining high standards and exceeding client expectations.



"3PLs and cold storage providers remain a key puzzle piece to building and nurturing partnerships, cultivating resilience, and helping companies in the cold food space overcome supply chain disruptions," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Seventy-six percent of the winners plan to invest in software solutions this year. This is indicative of how forward-thinking these 3PLs and cold storage providers are, and how despite disruptions and other challenges, they continue to forge ahead."

Sunset Transportation, rooted in the Midwest with a global reach, embodies excellence in third-party logistics services. Their commitment to best-in-class customer service and innovative solutions has earned them this esteemed recognition. With a focus on providing high-touch customer service while streamlining logistics programs, Sunset delivers tailor-made solutions to meet the diverse needs of shippers. Their commitment to quality service ensures that each client receives personalized attention and support throughout their logistics journey.

"We are honored to be recognized by Food Logistics for our dedication to excellence in the cold food and beverage industry," says Lindsey Graves, CEO at Sunset Transportation. "This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction and our commitment to providing top-tier logistics solutions."

Sunset’s comprehensive suite of services includes LTL/TL, refrigerated trucking, truckload brokerage, cold storage, cross-docking, warehousing/distribution management, and fulfillment and EDI capabilities. The company’s unwavering commitment to The Sunset Way—a set of core values that drive the team’s day-to-day operations—ensures superior service for customers, carriers, and employees alike.

ABOUT FOOD LOGISTICS

Food Logistics reaches over 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries. The publication caters to executives in both the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics sector (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology), who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics, along with its sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive, also organizes SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Visit www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

ABOUT SUNSET

Sunset Transportation is a leading third-party logistics provider with family roots, global reach, and best-in-class customer service. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering a wide variety of transportation and logistics solutions, advanced TMS solutions, reporting, and shipment reliability. Sunset is privately-owned with eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.SunsetTrans.com.

