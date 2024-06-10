Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), June 10, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 03/06/2024 3,911 376.4459 1,472,279.91 9,797 408.1835 3,998,973.75 3,688,409.66 13,708 376.4728 5,160,689.57 04/06/2024 3,912 377.1899 1,475,566.89 - - - - 3,912 377.1899 1,475,566.89 05/06/2024 3,863 384.5524 1,485,525.92 - - - - 3,863 384.5524 1,485,525.92 06/06/2024 3,821 388.4911 1,484,424.49 - - - - 3,821 388.4911 1,484,424.49 07/06/2024 3,886 383.2859 1,489,449.01 - - - - 3,886 383.2859 1,489,449.01 19,393







(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till June 7, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 230,664,142.05 for No. 651,353 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 99,385,692.80 (Euro 91,452,327.83*) for No. 248,654 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of June 7, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,093,584 common shares equal to 5.48% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until June 7, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,269,480 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 894,860,996.00.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

