Healthcare Gamification Market Poised for Explosive Growth, Expected to Hit $9 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Gamification Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for patient engagement solutions, and the growing adoption of mobile health technologies. The Global Healthcare Gamification Market size was USD 3.3 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to USD 9.0 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.0% during the period 2022-2030.

The Healthcare Gamification Market refers to the industry that produces and sells products and services related to gamification in healthcare, which is the application of game design principles and techniques to motivate and engage patients, improve their health outcomes, and enhance their overall experience of healthcare.



𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global healthcare gamification market, as the demand for healthcare gamification increased due to the increased adoption of digital health apps.

• Therapy centers, fitness institutes, and community centers were not functional during the COVID-19 pandemic. These compelled people to use digital healthcare apps and tools to track their health.

• In-person meetings with medical practitioners, therapists, and consultants were limited, as a result, several digital healthcare tool developers incorporated prescription and medication tracking in the digital health monitoring apps.



𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Fitbit, Inc

• Ayogo Health Inc

• hubbub health, inc

• Microsoft

• Bunchball inc

• EveryMove

• Akili Interactive Labs, Inc

• CogniFit

• Mango Health

• Nike, Inc.

The prevention segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global healthcare gamification market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the therapeutics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices and the incorporation of prescription tracking in healthcare monitoring apps.



The enterprise-based segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global healthcare gamification market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the consumer-based segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growing penetration of smartphones and the internet has fueled the development of consumer-based healthcare gamification apps.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global healthcare gamification market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increasing awareness among people about the benefits of games in enhancing patient clinical outcomes.



𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The report provides exclusive and comprehensive analysis of the global healthcare gamification market trends along with the healthcare gamification market forecast.

The report elucidates the healthcare gamification market opportunity along with key drivers, and restraints of the market. It is a compilation of detailed information, inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain, and quantitative and qualitative assessment by industry analysts.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the market for strategy building.

The report entailing the healthcare gamification market analysis maps the qualitative sway of various industry factors on market segments as well as geographies.

The data in this report aims on market dynamics, trends, and developments affecting the healthcare gamification market growth



