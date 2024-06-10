Psychedelic API Market is projected to grow at 13.4% CAGR through and reaching US$ 7.11 billion by 2034
Psychedelic API-based Therapies Emerging as Promising Solutions for PTSD and Major Depressive Disorders: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence company, states that the global psychedelic API market (サイケデリック API 市場) is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.03 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2034. Psychedelics, sometimes referred to as hallucinogens, are a class of chemical that modifies mood, perception, and cognitive functions. They typically bring about significant consciousness-altering experiences that lead to altered feelings, ideas, and perceptions of the world.
Many civilizations have long used psychedelics for shamanic, religious, and spiritual purposes. These substances elevate mood, creativity, and attentiveness.
Psychedelic APIs are being used in the production of drugs targeted at PTSD and other mental health disorders such as depression. Requirements for facilities and controlled drug capabilities may be overly expensive. CMOs hold significant profit potential due to their access to markets for restricted medications, inaccessible to small-cap pharmaceutical companies in these regions.
Extracting compounds from organic goods is costly and technically challenging on a large scale. Maintaining potency and uniformity while mass-producing psychedelic plants and mushrooms poses significant hurdles. These factors may hinder the growth of the psychedelic API market to some extent.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Global sales of psychedelic APIs (迷幻 API 市场) are projected to reach US$ 7.11 billion by the end of 2034. Canada is evaluated to hold a share of 28.5% in North America by 2034.
The Japan market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2024 to 2034. Sales of psychedelic APIs in North America are forecasted to reach US$ 3.37 billion by 2034-end.
Based on product type, revenue from the sales of ketamine APIs is expected to be worth US$ 498.5 million in 2024. The East Asia market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.6% through 2034.
“Collaboration between manufacturers and academic researchers is accelerating drug discovery and commercialization. Psychedelic APIs such as LSD and psilocybin offer new therapeutic options, especially for treatment-resistant patients, fueling market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
some of the leading providers of psychedelic API market are Core One Labs Inc.; Cayman Chemical Company (Matreya); COMPASS Pathways Plc; Beckley Psytech; Atai Life Sciences; Tryp Therapeutics; Filament Health; Ceruvia Lifesciences, LLC; BetterLife Pharma; Psygen Pharmaceutical; Mindset Pharma; Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC; Verrian; Pfizer Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Avadel; Celon Pharma SA.; Cybin Corp.; GH Research; Entheon Biomedical Corp.; PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.; NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Usona Institute.
Country-wise Analysis:
Japan's market is predicted to grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% between 2024 and 2034. By 2034, it is predicted that the nation will hold a 25.2% market share in East Asia for psychedelic APIs.
What Role Does American Local Manufacturing Play in Market Growth?
The federal governments of Canada and the United States oversee the regulation of pharmaceutical manufacture. Under the Controlled Substances Act in the United States, psilocybin is categorized as a Schedule I drug and as a Schedule III substance in Canada. For a product to be commercialized, compliance with legal and regulatory criteria is crucial.
The emergence of regional R&D firms, the number of novel product and drug approvals, and the expansion of funding for improvements in pharmaceutical production are some of the drivers driving market growth in the United States.
What Role Do Big Biotech Companies Play in China's Manufacturing of Psychedelic APIs?
China's standing as an API manufacturer has significantly increased. To meet local and regional demand, a number of large biologics companies in China and other emerging nations are developing or constructing commercial-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing CMO facilities.
In the future, some hope to set up full-scale cGMP production to supply industrialized nations. China has been investigating cell therapy for a long time and could produce some ground-breaking medications in the near future. This is a significant national trend in the psychedelic API market.
Integration of Blockchain-like Technologies in Psychedelic APIs Opening New Gateways
Researchers are exploring novel delivery methods such as transdermal patches and nasal sprays, which could provide more controlled and consistent administration compared to traditional oral routes. Additionally, advancements in analytical techniques such as mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy are enabling more precise characterization and quality control of psychedelic APIs.
Furthermore, integration of blockchain technology in the supply chain is being explored to ensure transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance, addressing concerns about the responsible production and distribution of these substances. As the psychedelic API market continues to evolve, these innovations have the potential to facilitate more controlled and targeted therapeutic applications, while ensuring product quality and adherence to regulatory standards, paving the way for a new era of psychedelic-based therapies.
Other