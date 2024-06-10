Acadia Healthcare, and Universal Health Services are Key Players in the Global Mental Health Market

mental health market

Asia-Pacific to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities.

The global mental health market was valued at $383.31 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $537.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Mental Health Market by Disorder, Services, Age Group, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global mental health market was valued at $383.31 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $537.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

A condition of psychological well-being or the absence of any mental ailment is known as mental health. It describes how well a person is psychologically able to alter their behavior and emotions to an appropriate degree. The frequency of mental sickness or illnesses is driven by disturbances or imbalances in this mental state. For a while, aberrant behavior and peculiar thoughts and sensations can result from mental illness, causing anxiety or impairing one's emotional or physical state.

The global mental health market is growing as a result of rising rates of behavioral health issues, chronic disease, and stress management, as well as increased public awareness of mental problems through human rights campaigning and education. Substance misuse and rising costs for mental health treatments, however, are impeding the market's expansion. However, unrealized potential in developing nations offers fresh chances in the years to come.

According to disorder, the depression segment held the largest market share in 2020, making for about two-fifths of the total share. It is anticipated that this segment would maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. But from 2021 to 2030, the eating disorders segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate—5.2%.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.4%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Acadia Healthcare

Universal Health Services, Inc.

The MENTOR Network

CareTech Holdings PLC

Behavioral Health Network, Inc.

Ascension Seton

Strategic Behavioral Health

Pyramid Healthcare

North Range Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health

