TOMI Environmental Solutions Secures Two New Purchase Agreements with Leading Pharmaceutical Companies

FREDERICK, Md., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, is pleased to announce two recent sales in the Life Sciences sector, underscoring the Company’s successful strategic expansion in the sector and growth potential.



The first purchase agreement, signed with one of the largest private pharmaceutical companies in the world, includes the acquisition of a SteraMist Environment System and TOMI validation services for the client’s vivarium facility in Mexico. This landmark contract strengthens TOMI’s long-standing relationship with the company in the United States and expands TOMI’s footprint in its global operations, highlighting the Company’s ability to scale and support international partners.

The second purchase agreement arises from the Company’s collaboration with a trusted partner with decades of experience in big pharma. This partnership facilitated the sale of the first Hybrid System to Indigo Pharmaceutical, Inc. as announced in September 2023. Continuing this momentum, the partner has now successfully sold another SteraMist Hybrid System to BeSpoke Pharmaceuticals, a Nevada-based manufacturer targeting 503B products. This advanced turnkey custom installation, valued at over $200,000, exemplifies TOMI’s innovative solutions and expanding market reach.

“These two wins represent the significant progress TOMI is making in expanding our reach and capabilities within the pharmaceutical industry, reinforcing the Company’s potential for long-term growth,” said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, Chief Operating Officer of TOMI. “Building and expanding our presence within these large companies is a strategic priority for the Company. With the broad array of product offerings we provide, we are confident in our ability to meet and exceed our customers' needs. Furthermore, the partnerships we have cultivated, including consultants, designers, and contractors for new facilities around the world, are critical to this expansion. These relationships and our business development strategies now firmly position us for future success. We look forward to continuing to leverage our superior technology and industry relationships to drive increased market penetration in the rapidly evolving Life Sciences sector.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to cost reduction measures and compensation changes; anticipated launch of new products; expected growth in sales pipeline and market demand; revenue opportunities of CES products and brand recognition of our products. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

