Discover the $AIPG(AI Power Grid) Listing on XT

About AIPG

AIPG is the native digital asset for the “AI Power Grid” project, a layer-1 blockchain with a maximum supply of 200 million coins. AIPG acts as an incentive layer for “the grid,” a distributed generative AI network. AIPG currently leverages a Proof of Work model and they are in the beta testing stage for their AI network, where miners are encouraged to contribute to a more sustainable Proof of Useful Work model serving AI workloads on the grid.

In terms of tokenomics, AIPG has undergone significant community-driven changes to accelerate its distribution and ensure robust initial growth. The initial phase, following the mainnet fair launch in December 2023, included several accelerated halvening events to distribute approximately 50% of the total supply within the first year. This approach lays a solid foundation for the network's growth, encouraging early engagement and facilitating the transition to the PoUW system. By aligning the incentives of miners, node operators, and developers, AIPG aims to create a thriving ecosystem that supports ongoing innovation in open-source AI.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , commented on the listing of AIPG on the XT, highlighting the project's innovative approach and potential impact on the AI and blockchain sectors. "We are thrilled to welcome AIPG to our platform. AI Power Grid's unique combination of Proof of Work and Proof of Useful Work models sets a new standard for utilizing blockchain technology in real-world applications. Their commitment to democratizing access to AI tools aligns perfectly with our mission to support groundbreaking projects. We look forward to seeing the positive influence AIPG will have on both the AI community and the broader blockchain ecosystem."

About AI Power Grid

The AI Power Grid (AIPG) project is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at democratizing open-source and local generative AI. AIPG incentivizes a global network of worker nodes to host and process AI workloads. This not only enhances the accessibility of cutting-edge AI technologies but also fosters a more collaborative and inclusive AI development ecosystem. The project envisions a future where AI advancements are shared openly to benefit human creativity and productivity on a global scale..

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

