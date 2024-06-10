South Meadows Recovery Successfully Renews Joint Commission Accreditation, Affirming Its Commitment to High-Quality Addiction Treatment in Austin

Austin, Texas, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







South Meadows Recovery, a prominent leader in Austin drug rehab, is delighted to announce the successful renewal of The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation. This renewal underscores the facility’s ongoing commitment to meet and exceed rigorous standards of care and to deliver safe, effective treatment.

Sustained Excellence in Austin

Nestled in the heart of Austin, Texas, South Meadows Recovery continues to serve as a pivotal resource for individuals battling addiction. The facility offers a broad spectrum of customized programs aimed at healing the whole person through innovative and holistic approaches.

Comprehensive Evaluation and Ongoing Improvement

The renewal of the accreditation followed an intensive evaluation by The Joint Commission that involved a series of visits and detailed reviews of the facility’s ability to adhere to advanced standards of care. South Meadows Recovery’s voluntary participation in this stringent review process highlights its dedication to leadership in the addiction treatment Austin field.

Maintaining and Raising Industry Standards

Accreditation by The Joint Commission serves as a benchmark for South Meadows Recovery, ensuring its programs align with the best practices in the industry. This standardization is crucial for enhancing the quality of care, safety, and treatment outcomes for all clients.

Community Engagement and Advocacy

In addition to achieving accreditation renewal, South Meadows Recovery remains deeply engaged with the Austin community. The center works collaboratively with local organizations to increase awareness about addiction and to extend the availability of recovery resources, contributing significantly to community health and well-being.

Future Plans and Continued Growth

With this renewed accreditation, South Meadows Recovery is set to broaden its services further, incorporating cutting-edge, evidence-based treatment approaches. The center also aims to expand its outpatient programs in Texas and enhance the support and educational resources available to families affected by addiction.

About South Meadows Recovery

South Meadows Recovery is a comprehensive addiction treatment center located in Austin, Texas. It offers a range of services, from intensive day treatment to outpatient counseling, all designed to support individuals in achieving and sustaining recovery. The center emphasizes a holistic approach, addressing not only the addiction but also its underlying causes.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/south-meadows-recovery-successfully-renews-joint-commission-accreditation-affirming-its-commitment-to-high-quality-addiction-treatment-in-austin/

South Meadows Recovery 15505 Patrica St Austin TX 78728 United States 512-668-9785 https://southmeadowsrecovery.com/