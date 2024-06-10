TerrAscend Celebrates Opening of The Apothecarium Nottingham, Maryland Dispensary

Prime location features a convenient drive-thru and an expanded floor plan

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today announced the opening of The Apothecarium Nottingham, the Company’s fourth retail location in Maryland and 39th dispensary nationwide. Located at 8241 Perry Hall Blvd, Nottingham, MD 21236, the dispensary replaces The Apothecarium Parkville and is now open for patients and adult-use consumers.



Conveniently located near I-95 across from the White Marsh Mall, The Apothecarium Nottingham is a sophisticated retail venue featuring a convenient drive-thru and expanded floor space. It offers our wide selection of high-quality cannabis products and brands designed to meet the diverse needs of customers across Baltimore County and beyond, including Kind Tree, Legend, Cookies, Wana, Valhalla, and GAGE Cannabis.

“Just weeks after celebrating Maryland’s first rec legal 4/20, we are excited to keep the momentum rolling by strengthening our already strong retail presence in this young and flourishing cannabis market,” said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. “While still in the early innings of adult-use in Maryland, we continue to invest in the state with an eye towards further expanding our market share. In addition to our new Nottingham location, we recently operationalized the expansion of our cultivation facility, doubling its capacity. We can’t wait for our customers to experience our expanded variety and the innovative high quality products we're set to launch.”

Alongside retail locations in Salisbury, Cumberland, and Burtonsville, The Apothecarium Nottingham is one of the Company’s four dispensaries committed to innovating the consumer experience and offering unique cannabis adventures. To learn more about TerrAscend's retail locations and product offerings in Maryland, please visit terrascend.com.

The dispensary welcomes Marylanders to a grand opening celebration on June 13th. The festivities feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m., followed by vendors on site all afternoon. Patients and adult-use consumers will also enjoy giveaways, discounts, and prizes while the dispensary is open that day from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

About TerrAscend Corp.

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada through TerrAscend Canada, Inc. (“TerrAscend”). TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium, Gage, and other dispensary retail locations, as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend’s cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Cookies, Lemonnade, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

For more information regarding TerrAscend: Briana Chester MATTIO Communications 424-465-4419 terrascend@mattio.com