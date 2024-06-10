The harmless soldier fighting mounds of harmful waste

FAO’s incubator ELEVATE programme supported a project that taps into the power of the black soldier fly to consume organic waste, helping address this growing challenge faced by Abidjan and providing a replicable model for other cities. © FAO/Zinyange Auntony

10/06/2024

In early 2023, Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire's bustling metropolis, found itself at a critical juncture. The city, home to six million souls and growing annually by 187 000 more, was generating a staggering 4 000 tonnes of organic waste daily. City officials strained to manage this burgeoning waste problem.

The problem was easy to see. Outside the city’s markets, towering heaps of pineapples remnants, watermelons skins, rotted tomatoes, bananas peels and old lettuce leaves sat decomposing under the sun, omitting foul odours and attracting rodents.

“The district authorities reached out to us,” says Isabel Albinelli, a Bioeconomy Specialist of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). “We noticed that there was a significant opportunity for valorising organic waste.”

At the same time that the city grappled with this organic waste problem, urban and peri-urban farmers were depending on imported fertilizers which were growing more expensive by the month. This, in turn, had caused food prices to rise. The task was to find a way to mitigate the food waste while enhancing local agricultural resilience.

The solution was an FAO project called Circular bioeconomy in Abidjan: from Food Waste to the Fork or BioDAF. The project sought not only to address the problem in the District of Abidjan, but to offer a model for other cities grappling with similar issues of waste management, food security and economic empowerment.

The key to it all was a not-so-tiny insect called Hermetia illucens or the Black Soldier Fly. The creatures, which are abundant throughout the Western Hemisphere, look more like a wasp than a common fly. When they take to the air, they make a loud buzzing which even Albinelli admits, “can sound rather alarming”. But in fact, they are harmless creatures, who lay thousands of eggs and whose larvae consume prodigious amounts of organic waste.

The idea was to get the flies to mate, give their offspring tons of garbage to eat, then dry the larvae to use as either feed for livestock or powdered food for fish farms. The project received a grant from FAO’s incubator and intrapreneurship ELEVATE programme. ELEVATE funds novel projects that provide workable solutions to critical agricultural challenges.



The project began with a series of kick off workshops designed to refine the ideas of the BioDAF team. The ELEVATE team “helped us in thinking out of the box and in making our project successful,” says Albinelli. “They were there to find solutions when challenges arose that we hadn’t thought of.”