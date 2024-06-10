Injured Hiker Rescued from Jennings Peak

CONTACT:

Lt. James Kneeland

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 10, 2024

Waterville Valley, NH – Just before 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, Conservation Officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game were made aware of an injured hiker on Jennings Peak in Waterville Valley. A call to NH 911 reported that a 21-year-old male had fallen and injured his lower leg, preventing him from continuing without assistance.

Conservation Officers and members of Waterville Valley Department of Safety along with volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded to the Drakes Brook Trailhead off Route 49 in Waterville Valley. In all, over thirty rescuers responded to this incident. The first rescuers started up the trail at 2:00 p.m. and reached the injured hiker by 4:00 p.m. At 4:25 p.m., the rescue party started carrying the injured hiker the 3.5 miles to the trailhead where they arrived just before 7:00 p.m.

The injured hiker was identified as Ian Gargasz of Hollis, New Hampshire. Gargasz and his hiking companions had departed from the trailhead at around 10:45 a.m. and had reached the summit of Jennings Peak just before 1:00 p.m. when the incident occurred. The hiking party was well prepared for a day hike in the White Mountains. Gargasz was transported from the trailhead by family members for evaluation of his injury.

Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information on safe hiking tips.