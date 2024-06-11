Triclinic Labs, Inc. and ELDICO Scientific Announce Microcrystal Electron Diffraction (MicroED) Services Partnership.
MicroED can extract structural information from crystals that are one-billionth the size required for X-ray diffraction.
The ED-1 system and workflow bypasses one of the main limitations of crystallography, namely – growing crystals of suitable size.”LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the two companies announced an exclusive strategic collaboration to introduce Microcrystal Electron Diffraction services and instruments to the North American market.
— Steef Boerrigter, Ph.D.
Microcrystal Electron Diffraction (microED, also called 3D ED) has emerged as a way to bridge the deficiencies between single-crystal X-ray diffraction (SCXRD) and powder X-ray diffraction (PXRD). Since the interaction of electrons with materials is much stronger than for X-rays, much less material is needed to obtain sufficient diffraction. Therefore, MicroED can be utilized for crystals that are orders of magnitude smaller than required for SCXRD and with much smaller sample amounts than required for PXRD. Under the terms of the agreement, Triclinic Labs has installed ELDICO’s innovative MicroED instrument, the ED-1, at its labs in Indiana. Using the ED-1 and software, Triclinic’s crystallography group will offer crystal structure determination from nanocrystalline powders, absolute configuration determination, micro-crystallinity analysis in amorphous solid dispersions, and phase analysis of crystals in mixtures. ELDICO will be able to offer prospective customers access to domestic instrument demonstrations and priority MicroED analysis services at Triclinic, the only contract research provider in North America to offer MicroED analysis using the system.
“We’re incredibly excited to add ELDICO’s instrument and software to our powder and single crystal diffraction capabilities. It bridges a huge gap in the pharmaceutical and specialty chemical industries,” said Dr. Steef Boerrigter, Triclinic’s Head of Materials Modeling. “The ED-1 system bypasses one of the main limitations of crystallography, namely – growing crystals of suitable size. The ED-1 system also overcomes the limitations of older Cryo-TEM systems,” he added.
“We are thrilled to bring our innovative microED instrument to the North American market for mainstream application,” said Danny Stam, Sales Manager at ELDICO Scientific. “Our potential clients have indicated a US laboratory with Triclinic’s reputation and proximity will allow the technique to be more quickly adopted in research and patent projects. This collaboration will demonstrate the utility and ease of use of the ED-1, which can be used as a new crystallography tool during chemical and intellectual property development,” Stam added.
About Triclinic Labs: https://tricliniclabs.com
The scientists at Triclinic Labs, Inc. are recognized global leaders in solid-state pharmaceutical development. The lab specializes in solid-form (polymorph, salt, and cocrystal) screening, selection, and amorphous material development. Triclinic has in-depth crystallization experience with more than 2000 drug substances and products in every therapeutic area. The labs have developed tools and techniques to maximize the sponsor’s potential for discovering developable forms with optimal properties. The laboratories are FDA registered and inspected (2024), have a DEA Schedule I-V controlled substance license, and offer extensive materials characterization services and cGMP method development, validation, and release testing. The scientists at Triclinic are routinely called upon to act as experts in chemical patent prosecution and litigation matters worldwide.
About ELDICO Scientific: https://www.eldico-scientific.com
ELDICO Scientific is a technology company specializing in electron diffraction. The company's flagship product, the ELDICO ED-1 electron diffractometer, is revolutionizing the field of structural analysis by simplifying electron diffraction and making it more accessible to researchers worldwide. ELDICO Scientific offers in their experience centre in Basel electron diffraction (3D-ED, microED) CRO services and established partnerships have been arranged with big pharmaceutical companies worldwide. ELDICO Scientific is committed to advancing science and enabling discoveries in chemistry, materials science, and beyond.
