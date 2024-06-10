Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market Achieves Record-breaking Growth by 2031 Upsurge with a CAGR of 4.4%

Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The global airport moving walkway systems market garnered $2.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global airport moving walkway systems market based on business type, type, angle, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on business type, the new installation segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global airport moving walkway systems market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the maintenance segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type, the belt segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global airport moving walkway systems market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the pallet segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on angle, the horizontal segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global airport moving walkway systems market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the inclined segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global airport moving walkway systems market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Europe.

Leading Players:

Leading market players of the global airport moving walkway systems market analyzed in the research include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kone Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Schindler, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Stannah, Hyundai Elevator Ltd, Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation, Fujitec Co., Ltd, Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Group).