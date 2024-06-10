Cell Isolation Market to Grow by USD 25.46 Billion with CAGR of 18.0% | Stats by Emergen Research

Cell Isolation Market

Increasing need for cell-based research, regenerative medicines, and therapeutic applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell isolation market size was USD 4.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. The global cell isolation market is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for cell-based research, regenerative medicines, and therapeutic applications. Market research indicates that the cell isolation market is poised to expand further due to advancements in molecular and cellular biology, as well as the rising need for personalized medicine and targeted therapies.

Key Market Drivers:

The market is being propelled by several key factors:

Personalized Medicine: The demand for precise cell isolation techniques is rising to cater to tailored treatments based on individual patient profiles.

Immunotherapy and Cell-based Therapies: Techniques like Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy rely on isolated and engineered immune cell subsets for targeted cancer treatment.

Rising Demand for Cell-based Therapies: The increasing need for efficient, reliable, and scalable cell isolation methods is reflecting the evolving landscape of biomedical research and therapeutic development.

Market Restraints:

However, challenges such as tissue quality, enzymatic digestion variability, non-specific antibody binding, and operational costs are restraining the market's full potential. Overcoming these constraints requires continuous advancements in isolation technologies and protocols.

Segment Insights:

Cell Isolation Product Insights:

Consumables Segment: Consumables, including reagents, kits, and disposable labware, dominate the market due to their pivotal role in cell isolation workflows. The rising need for high-quality consumables is fueled by the emphasis on personalized medicine and regenerative therapies.

Instruments Segment: Instruments also play a crucial role, particularly in automating and streamlining isolation processes, but consumables currently hold the largest market share.

Cell Isolation Type Insights:

Human Cells Segment: With rapid technological advancements in biotechnology and regenerative medicine, the human cells segment is expected to witness steady growth. Human cells are crucial in studying human biology, disease mechanisms, and drug responses, driving their demand in various applications.

Cell Isolation Application Insights:

Biomolecule Segment: Biomolecule isolation is expected to dominate the market due to its increasing applications across diverse scientific domains. Isolating biomolecules is crucial for obtaining high-quality nucleic acids, proteins, and metabolites, contributing to comprehensive molecular analyses and personalized medicine.

Cell Isolation Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cell isolation market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective cell isolation solutions.

Some major players included in the global cell isolation market report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)

Akadeum Life Sciences Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma)

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

Invent Biotechnologies

Corning Inc.

Cell Isolation Latest Industry News

In October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a closed and automated cell isolation and bead removal solution to help evolve cell therapy manufacturing. The new technology improves cell purity and isolation efficiency and increases the recovery of target cells for scalable cell therapy manufacturing.

Cell Isolation Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cell isolation market on the basis of product, type, technique, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Consumables

Instruments

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Human Cells

Animal Cells

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation

Surface-Based Cell Isolation

Filtration-Based Cell Isolation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Biomolecule Isolation

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Tissue Regeneration/ Regenerative Medicines

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

