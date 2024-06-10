Cell Isolation Market to Grow by USD 25.46 Billion with CAGR of 18.0% | Stats by Emergen Research
Cell Isolation Market
Increasing need for cell-based research, regenerative medicines, and therapeutic applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell isolation market size was USD 4.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. The global cell isolation market is witnessing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for cell-based research, regenerative medicines, and therapeutic applications. Market research indicates that the cell isolation market is poised to expand further due to advancements in molecular and cellular biology, as well as the rising need for personalized medicine and targeted therapies.
Key Market Drivers:
The market is being propelled by several key factors:
Personalized Medicine: The demand for precise cell isolation techniques is rising to cater to tailored treatments based on individual patient profiles.
Immunotherapy and Cell-based Therapies: Techniques like Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy rely on isolated and engineered immune cell subsets for targeted cancer treatment.
Rising Demand for Cell-based Therapies: The increasing need for efficient, reliable, and scalable cell isolation methods is reflecting the evolving landscape of biomedical research and therapeutic development.
Market Restraints:
However, challenges such as tissue quality, enzymatic digestion variability, non-specific antibody binding, and operational costs are restraining the market's full potential. Overcoming these constraints requires continuous advancements in isolation technologies and protocols.
Segment Insights:
Cell Isolation Product Insights:
Consumables Segment: Consumables, including reagents, kits, and disposable labware, dominate the market due to their pivotal role in cell isolation workflows. The rising need for high-quality consumables is fueled by the emphasis on personalized medicine and regenerative therapies.
Instruments Segment: Instruments also play a crucial role, particularly in automating and streamlining isolation processes, but consumables currently hold the largest market share.
Cell Isolation Type Insights:
Human Cells Segment: With rapid technological advancements in biotechnology and regenerative medicine, the human cells segment is expected to witness steady growth. Human cells are crucial in studying human biology, disease mechanisms, and drug responses, driving their demand in various applications.
Cell Isolation Application Insights:
Biomolecule Segment: Biomolecule isolation is expected to dominate the market due to its increasing applications across diverse scientific domains. Isolating biomolecules is crucial for obtaining high-quality nucleic acids, proteins, and metabolites, contributing to comprehensive molecular analyses and personalized medicine.
Cell Isolation Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global cell isolation market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective cell isolation solutions.
Some major players included in the global cell isolation market report are:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Terumo Corporation
Danaher Corporation (Cytiva)
Akadeum Life Sciences Inc.
Becton, Dickinson & Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Merck KGaA (Millipore Sigma)
Stemcell Technologies Inc.
Invent Biotechnologies
Corning Inc.
Cell Isolation Latest Industry News
In October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched a closed and automated cell isolation and bead removal solution to help evolve cell therapy manufacturing. The new technology improves cell purity and isolation efficiency and increases the recovery of target cells for scalable cell therapy manufacturing.
Cell Isolation Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cell isolation market on the basis of product, type, technique, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Consumables
Instruments
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Human Cells
Animal Cells
Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation
Surface-Based Cell Isolation
Filtration-Based Cell Isolation
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Biomolecule Isolation
Cancer Research
Stem Cell Research
Tissue Regeneration/ Regenerative Medicines
In-Vitro Diagnostics
Other Applications
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research & Academic Institutes
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
