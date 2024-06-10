PTFE Copper Clad Laminate Market Surges Amidst Rising Demand for High-Performance Materials

Emergen Research Logo

Explore the burgeoning PTFE Copper Clad Laminate market driven by increased demand for high-performance materials and advanced technology adoption

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) market size was USD 702.50 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) market is witnessing significant growth attributed to the rising demand for high-performance materials and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. According to the latest market research report, several factors are fueling the market's revenue growth.

Versatility in Electronic Applications

PTFE Copper Clad Laminate finds extensive usage in various electronic applications, including circuit boards, semiconductor packaging, and high-frequency amplifiers. Notably, Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials has recently introduced an innovative PTFE Copper Clad Laminate, showcasing the material's versatility in electronic manufacturing.

Innovative Application: Automotive Radar Systems

The material's application in automotive radar systems, providing high-speed communications crucial for radar functionality, highlights its importance in cutting-edge technologies. Doosan's collaboration with leading automotive companies further underlines the significance of PTFE Copper Clad Laminate in advancing automotive technologies.

Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies

The increasing adoption of technologies like 5G, IoT, and AI is further propelling the demand for PTFE Copper Clad Laminate. These technologies necessitate reliable and high-speed transmission, attributes achievable with PTFE CCL due to its low dielectric constant and high insulation resistance.

Focus on Miniaturization and Lightweight Designs

In response to the electronics industry's focus on miniaturization and lightweight designs, PTFE Copper Clad Laminate emerges as an ideal choice. Its lightweight and compact nature make it suitable for applications requiring high performance in limited spaces.

Market Restraints

Despite the market's growth prospects, factors such as high costs and poor mechanical performance of PTFE Copper Clad Laminate pose challenges. The material's limitations, including low rebound resistance and susceptibility to thermal deformation, contribute to its restrained adoption.

Segment Insights

PTFE Copper Clad Laminate Type: The PTFE fiberglass type segment dominates the market, driven by its dielectric conduction properties and strong, lightweight features. It has replaced traditional epoxy resin in various applications, particularly in high-frequency PCB manufacturing.

PTFE Copper Clad Laminate Application: The electronics products segment is witnessing steady growth due to the rapid expansion of the electronics industry and the increasing demand for high-performance materials. PTFE Copper Clad Laminate is extensively used in the hardware sector for manufacturing electrical items like monitors, laptops, and cell phones.

PTFE Copper Clad Laminate Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global PTFE Copper Clad Laminate market is consolidated, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective PTFE CCL products.

Rogers Corporation

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

PARK AEROSPACE CORP.

SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Changzhou Zhongying Science & Technology Co., LTD.

INDIAN SOCIETY OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS (ISOLA)

CHUKOH CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.

AGC Inc.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

The Chemours Company

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL)

PTFE Copper Clad Laminate Latest Industry News

On 31July, 2023, Doosan Corp. disclosed that it has secured orders amounting to USD 392 million for its Patterned Flat Cable (PFC), a crucial component utilized in Electric Vehicles (EVs). This total encompasses the demand originating from markets in Japan, Europe, and North America.

On 9 March 2020, The Chemours Company inaugurated the Chemours Discovery Hub in the university of Delaware’s Science, Technology and Advanced Research Campus. The research facility will help Chemours Company in developing new applications for its products.

PTFE Copper Clad Laminate Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global PTFE Copper Clad Laminate market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

PTFE Fiberglass Type

PTFE Filled Type

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Communication Infrastructure

Electronics Product

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

