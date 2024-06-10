Hippocrat Implements DID Technology for SALUS CARE Corp., Korea's Largest Health Checkup Prognosis Service Provider

SEOUL, KOREA, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hippocrat (HPO), a blockchain project in the healthcare sector, is collaborating with SALUS CARE Corp., a company that provides prognosis service for 1.4 million employees who undergo annual corporate health checkups in Korea.





The collaboration, initially announced in March, aims to ensure the secure management of health assessment data for individuals.

As an extension of the partnership, Hippocrat has successfully implemented its proprietary decentralized identity verification technology, known as HPO DID, into SALUS CARE Corp.'s system.

Hippocrat's personal data consent management system, which utilizes their DID technology, leverages blockchain to prevent unauthorized use and leakage of personal data without user consent.

SALUS CARE Corp.'s health management platform ‘Vitaport’ currently offers more than 20 prognosis solutions to health checkup recipients. With the integration of Hippocrat's DID technology, over 1.4 million individuals who receive health checkup results will now be able to securely store and manage their health data.

The two companies share a common goal of expanding the utilization of health data to improve the well-being of health checkup recipients. They plan to continue collaborating with multiple medical and research institutes, as well as pharmaceutical companies, to promote personalized healthcare solutions.

Hippocrat stated, "This cooperation will lead to the largest number of DIDs generated since the introduction of blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. We aim to build a global health data ecosystem through additional partnerships with international institutions, not limited to Korea."

Notably, Hippocrat project is utilizing the Solana infrastructure, which is the fifth-largest blockchain project globally, with a market capitalization of approximately 77 billion USD.

