CUEN – Cuentas, Inc. Steps Up to Support 23 Million Households with New Programs Following Affordable Connectivity Program Termination

MIAMI BEACH, FL, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (OTC: CUEN & CUENW) (“CUEN” or “the Company”), a pioneer driving the seamless integration of fintech, mobile telecommunications, and real estate for the unbanked and underbanked Hispanic demographic, announces an update on its partnership with World Mobile Group Ltd (World Mobile Token WMT-USD) (“World Mobile”). This newly launched joint program offers an immediate internet access alternative to 23 million households in the United States, following the termination of the Affordable Connectivity Program on June 1, 2024.

Cuentas is set to launch this initiative leveraging World Mobile’s innovative platform (airnode.worldmobile.io), deploying localized networks tailored to specific customer needs. This seamless integration will provide internet access, roaming services, and mobile solutions, with a nationwide rollout expected as soon as July 2024.

The Affordable Connectivity Program, canceled by the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) effective June 1, 2024, due to lack of additional funding from Congress, previously enabled households to afford essential broadband for work, school, healthcare, and more. The ACP benefit provided a discount of up to $30 per month for internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for those on qualifying Tribal lands.

Cuentas and World Mobile will promote this alternative service through a network of 30,000 retail outlets (“Bodegas”) across the United States, currently served by CUEN's mobile and fintech offerings.

The Cuentas Mobile offering aims to deliver significant social benefits:

Education : Enabling students from low-income families to access online learning and complete assignments.

: Enabling students from low-income families to access online learning and complete assignments. Job Opportunities : Facilitating access to job applications, remote work opportunities, and skill development resources for low-income individuals.

: Facilitating access to job applications, remote work opportunities, and skill development resources for low-income individuals. Healthcare Access : Enhancing health outcomes for vulnerable populations through telehealth services.

: Enhancing health outcomes for vulnerable populations through telehealth services. Community Engagement : Helping individuals stay connected with community resources, news, and social networks, reducing social isolation.

: Helping individuals stay connected with community resources, news, and social networks, reducing social isolation. Public Services: Increasing access to government services, including applying for benefits or accessing information.

"The termination of the Affordable Connectivity Program creates an opportunity for alternative telecommunication providers like Cuentas. Our partnership with World Mobile, a global roaming technology provider, will deliver an affordable and extensive solution to a potential market of 23 million households," said Mr. Arik Maimon, CEO and co-founder of CUEN. "Leveraging our extensive distribution network, three decades of telecommunications expertise, and our presence in underserved markets, we will enable retail and business entities to offer Cuentas services and become World Mobile AirNode Operators. This will immediately deliver cost-effective, high-efficiency mobile data networks to diverse communities across the US."

Cuentas continues to expand its market presence with its robust mobile service, Cuentas Mobile, supported by a powerful distribution ecosystem and a meticulously developed software platform. Utilizing advanced eSIM and traditional SIM technology, this system ensures reliability and will soon include a secure communications suite from Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTC:SWISF) in a comprehensive service bundle.

Cuentas, Inc. (OTC: CUEN & CUENW) is creating an alternative financial ecosystem for the growing global population who do not have access to traditional financial alternatives. The Company’s proprietary technologies help to integrate FinTech (Financial Technology), e-finance and e-commerce services into solutions that deliver next generation digital financial services to the unbanked, under-banked and underserved populations nationally in the USA. The Cuentas Platform integrates Cuentas Mobile, the Company’s Mobile Telecommunications solution, with its core financial services offerings to help entire communities enter the modern financial marketplace. Cuentas has launched its General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card, which includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. LINK: https://cuentas.com AND https://cuentasmobile.com .

About World Mobile

World Mobile was founded with a far-reaching goal: to connect everyone, everywhere while advocating for economic freedom and dignity. Unlike traditional mobile networks, World Mobile is based on blockchain and incentivises people to be part of a sharing economy that taps into the trillion dollar global telecom market. Individuals and business owners around the world can operate nodes on its network and bring their community online while earning revenue.

