DFCU Financial Completes Acquisition of MidWestOne Bank’s Florida Operations in Naples and Fort Myers

DEARBORN, Mich., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DFCU Financial and MidWestOne Bank have finalized their previously announced acquisition of MidWestOne Bank’s Florida operations in the Naples-Marco Island MSA and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers MSA.



“We are excited to announce that the acquisition of MidWestOne Bank’s Florida branches is now complete. This integration brings both MidWestOne’s Florida customers and employees into DFCU Financial. We are eager to introduce our extensive range of products and services to the Gulf Coast of Florida, providing enhanced convenience and expertise to our new members,” said Ryan Goldberg, President & Chief Executive Officer at DFCU Financial.

DFCU Financial will now serve the Naples and Fort Myers areas, providing comprehensive banking services to individuals and businesses. All former MidWestOne Bank account holders will become members of DFCU Financial, ensuring a seamless transition at all existing locations. This acquisition adds Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties to DFCU’s field of membership that already includes Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota, which are served by six offices in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

“We are excited to join forces with DFCU Financial and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to better serve our communities in Florida,” said Michael Durkin, President, Naples and Fort Myers. “Our commitment to our customers remains our top priority, and this partnership allows us to enhance the financial services and support we provide.”

About DFCU Financial

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, DFCU Financial is one of the top-performing credit unions in the country with approximately $6.4 billion in assets, approximately $870 million in net worth, and more than 240,000 members. DFCU is committed to its members and the communities they serve, operating 28 full-service branches in metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Lansing, MI, six in the Tampa Bay area, and two in Southwest Florida, all staffed by local financial specialists qualified to help members and businesses achieve important financial milestones. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-in-State credit unions and by Newsweek Magazine as a Top Credit Union in the Nation, DFCU is known for its member Cash Back program, which over 18 consecutive years has paid out an aggregate total of more than $470 million. To find out more please visit www.dfcufinancial.com .

Contact for DFCU: Sarah Perez Marketing & Communications Director DFCU Financial 813-925-5864