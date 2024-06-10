REPEAT – KP Tissue Announces its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Corporation will hold the meeting in a virtual-only format which will be conducted via live webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1657.
For shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend, the presentation material will also be available on the web site www.kptissueinc.com.
About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)
KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.8% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.
About Kruger Products
Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.
INFORMATION:
François Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca
INVESTORS:
Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com
Source KP Tissue Inc.