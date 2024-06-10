Optery Receives 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award for Its Effectiveness At Reducing Security Incidents By Removing Personal Data From the Internet

Optery's patented technology earns recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery , a leader in enterprise-grade personal data removal and the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, today announced its recognition as a winner of the 2024 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award.



Intellyx, an industry analyst firm that focuses on enterprise digital transformation and the leading edge vendors that are driving it, honors innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace with its Digital Innovator Awards, which are awarded to vendors who make it through Intellyx’s rigorous briefing selection process.





“At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of vendors,” said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. “We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That’s why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut.”

“Receiving the Intellyx Digital Innovator Award is a significant confirmation of the crucial role Optery plays in preventing PII-based attacks through comprehensive personal data removal,” stated Paul Mander, GM, Optery for Business. “We greatly appreciate this recognition and value the essential contributions of industry analysts like Intellyx in spotlighting pioneering solutions within the cybersecurity landscape. Their insights help shape a safer environment for businesses and consumers alike.”

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential theft, identity theft, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security certification, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category in 2022, 2023, and 2024, received Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023, and named winner in the Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Tens of thousands of customers rely on Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet.

About Intellyx

Intellyx is the first and only industry analysis, advisory, and training firm focused on customer-driven, technology-empowered digital transformation for the enterprise. Covering every angle of enterprise IT from mainframes to cloud, process automation to artificial intelligence, our broad focus across technologies allows business executives and IT professionals to connect the dots on disruptive trends. Read and learn more at https://intellyx.com or follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/intellyx .

