Galactosidase Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global galactosidase market size was USD 1.58 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The global galactosidase market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry and medical applications. Galactosidase enzymes, which include alpha-galactosidase and beta-galactosidase, are essential in breaking down galactosides into monosaccharides. These enzymes are now widely used in high-tech industries and specialized applications, particularly in the F&B sector for creating lactose-free products and enhancing the quality of ice creams and condensed milk.

Key Market Drivers

Food & Beverage Industry: The rising demand for lactose-free products is a major factor driving market growth. Galactosidase enzymes play a crucial role in hydrolyzing lactose, thereby preventing crystallization in dairy products. This is particularly important for producing high-quality ice creams and condensed milk.

Medical Applications: The use of galactosidase in medical treatments is also contributing to market expansion. The enzyme's hydrolyzation and purifying properties make it indispensable for various medical applications, including enzyme replacement therapies. For instance, the National Institute for Healthcare Excellence recently announced Elfabrio as a treatment option for Fabry disease, an alpha-galactosidase deficiency.

Personal Care Products: There is a growing adoption of galactosidase in the personal care industry. The global beauty industry, valued at USD 100 billion, is seeing an increasing demand for products that leverage the purifying properties of galactosidase. By 2023, U.S. consumers are expected to spend nearly USD 24.5 billion on online beauty and cosmetics, further boosting the market.

Market Challenges

Despite its advantages, the galactosidase market faces several challenges. The production of galactosidase from bacterial and fungal sources can introduce toxic compounds and allergens into the final product. Additionally, the complex and resource-intensive production process increases operational costs. These factors, along with stringent quality control measures, can drive up production costs, making some buyers consider more cost-effective alternatives.

Market Segmentation Insights

Product Insights:

Alpha Galactosidase: This segment holds the largest market share, driven by its extensive use in animal feed and wine-making industries. The enzyme's ability to generate simpler sugars and its resistance to inhibitors like lactose make it ideal for these applications.

Form Insights:

Capsules: The capsule segment is expected to grow steadily due to the rising demand for capsule-based treatments for Fabry disease. Capsule galactosidase offers precise control over the purification process and is beneficial for treating genetic disorders.

Application Insights:

Food and Beverages: This segment is projected to dominate the market due to the widespread use of galactosidase in producing lactose-free products. The enzyme's resistance to harsh conditions and chemical agents makes it ideal for beverage production.

Industry Developments

Manufacturers in the galactosidase market are focusing on research and development to create tailored products that meet specific application needs. The expansion of the wine industry and the cost-effectiveness of alpha galactosidase compared to other forms are expected to drive further growth in this segment.

For example, Amicus Therapeutics announced the European Commission's approval of Galafold (migalastat) for adolescents with Fabry disease, demonstrating the growing medical applications of galactosidase. Such advancements highlight the enzyme's potential in therapeutic applications and its importance in the global market.

Galactosidase Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global galactosidase market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective galactosidase solutions.

Biocompare

Megazyme Ltd.

JINAN BESTZYME BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD.

Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd.

Pharming Group N.V.

ISU ABXIS

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Chiesi Limited

Aumgene Biosciences

Amano Enzyme, Inc.

Novozymes

Bestochem

DuPont

Konochem Co., Ltd.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Galactosidase Latest Industry News

On 5 May 2023, Chiesi announced the signing of Global Rare Strategies, a business unit of the Chiesi Group that provides innovative treatments and solutions for people with rare diseases. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. ProCellEx enriches therapeutic proteins expressed through the proprietary plant cell-based expression system ProCellEx, which the European Commission (EC) has approved in the European Union (EU) for treatment of adult Fabry disease patients with PRX-102 (pegnigalsidase alfa) has been granted marketing approval.

On 22 February 2023, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a genomic medicine company, announced updated preliminary data as of October 20, 2022, from the Phase 1/2 clinical study of STAAR evaluates isaralgagene civaparvovec, or ST-920, a wholly owned Gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease. These data, presenting new biomarker data and results from the first kidney biopsy in this study, show evidence of clinical benefit of isaralgagene civaparvovec in Fabry disease.

Galactosidase Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global galactosidase market on the basis of product, form, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Alpha Galactosidase

Beta Galactosidase

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Capsule

Tablet

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverages (F&B)

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp and Paper

Feed

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

