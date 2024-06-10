Sodium Citrate Market Report - Latest Innovation & Upcoming Trends 2032

Sodium Citrate Market

Increasing consumption of processed Food & Beverages (F&B) and rising demand for sodium citrate in the pharmaceutical industry and cost of personal medications

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sodium citrate market size was USD 0.82 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. A recent market research report on the global sodium citrate market reveals significant growth driven by the increasing consumption of processed Food & Beverages (F&B) and rising demand in the pharmaceutical industry. Sodium citrate, a versatile compound commonly used as a food additive and pharmaceutical ingredient, is witnessing robust demand owing to its various applications and functionalities.

Sodium citrate, also known as sodium salts of citric acid, plays a crucial role in enhancing flavor, pH level regulation, and emulsification in F&B products. It is extensively utilized in cheese manufacturing to prevent curdling and ensure uniform melting, resulting in creamy and smooth textures. Moreover, in the pharmaceutical sector, sodium citrate serves as an active ingredient in effervescent systems, contributing to enhanced palatability and improved stability of medications.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing Demand in F&B Industry: Sodium citrate finds widespread application in the F&B industry as an emulsifier, acidity regulator, and preservative, enhancing the quality and stability of various food products.

Rising Pharmaceutical Applications: The pharmaceutical industry relies on sodium citrate for its role in effervescent systems, buffering solutions, and stabilizing agents, thereby driving market growth.

Cost of Personal Medications: The demand for sodium citrate is fueled by the need for effective and palatable pharmaceutical formulations, addressing concerns related to medication taste and stability.

Market Restraints:

Health Concerns: Prolonged usage of sodium citrate may pose health risks, including adverse effects on individuals with pre-existing conditions such as hyperkalemia and potential interactions with medications.

Safety Issues: Overdoses of sodium citrate can lead to adverse reactions such as electrolyte imbalances, respiratory difficulties, and cardiovascular complications, highlighting safety concerns.

Segment Insights:

Grade Segmentation: The market is segmented into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and industrial grade, with the industrial grade segment dominating due to its diverse applications in industrial cleaning, electroplating, and textile finishing.

Type Segmentation: Trisodium citrate emerges as the dominant segment, driven by its extensive use in the F&B industry for flavor enhancement and pH regulation, while monosodium citrate demonstrates steady growth in pharmaceutical applications.

Application Segmentation: Pharmaceuticals represent the fastest-growing segment, attributed to the increasing use of sodium citrate in blood collection, urinary tract treatments, and medicinal formulations. Meanwhile, the Food & Beverage segment holds the largest market share, fueled by rising demand for preservatives and emulsifiers in food products.

The global sodium citrate market is witnessing significant growth prospects, driven by the expanding F&B and pharmaceutical industries. Despite challenges related to health concerns and safety issues, market players are focusing on product innovation and regulatory compliance to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Sodium Citrate Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global sodium citrate market is partially consolidated, with few large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective sodium citrate solutions in the market.

Some major players included in the global sodium citrate market report are:

ADM

ATPGroup

Cargill, Incorporated

FBC Industries

FUSO CHEMICAL Co., Ltd.

Gadot Biochemical Industries LTD.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Pan Chem Corporation

S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Tate & Lyle

COFCO Bio-chemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

Laiwu Taihe Biochemical Co., Ltd.

RZBC GROUP

Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co., Ltd.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

Yixing-union Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Niran (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Jiali-Bio Group (Qingdao) Ltd.

Anil Bioplus Limited

Shandong TTCA Co., Ltd.

Sodium Citrate Latest Industry News

On 13 April 2021, Jungbunzlauer announced the decision to expand its current Citrics factory in Port Colborne, Canada. Customers are seeking safe and biodegradable products from sustainable production plants, which is a response to a persistently high and rising global demand for citric acid and citrates as functional and bio-based ingredients in products ranging from food, beverages, detergents, and industrial applications. The proposed expansion project will raise the annual capacity of sodium citrate from 60,000 metric tons to 20,000 metric tons.

On 10 November 2020, Gadot Biochemical Industries finished developing a manufacturing process to produce special grades of Tri Sodium Citrate (TSC) and Tri Potassium Citrate (TPC) enabling its clients to meet Regulation (EC) No. 396/2005's strict requirements for the amount of chlorate in infant food. Gadot is the only manufacturer in the world with unique mineral components that have a concentration of less than 0.1 mg/kg enabling clients to comply with regulations.

Sodium Citrate Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global sodium citrate market on the basis of grade, form, type, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Granular

Crystal

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Monosodium Citrate

Disodium Citrate

Trisodium Citrate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverages (F&B)

Beverages

Dairy

Meat and Fish

Jams, Jellies, and Preserves

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Soaps and Detergents

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

