Biobank Market Size Worth USD 172.53 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research
Biobank Market
Increasing funding in genomic research and rising demand of personalized medicine are key factors driving the market revenue growth.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biobank market continues to expand, driven by increased funding in genomic research and a growing demand for personalized medicine. Key factors such as technological advancements, rising investments, and the development of new technologies like artificial intelligence are reshaping the landscape of biobanking.
Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2868
Key Market Drivers:
Use of Big Data and AI: The integration of big data and artificial intelligence is revolutionizing biobanking, enabling researchers to identify patterns and accelerate drug development processes.
Funding in Genomic Research: Increased funding in genomic research is fueling demand for high-quality biological samples stored in biobanks, facilitating innovative technologies and driving market growth.
Demand for Personalized Medicine: Biobanks play a crucial role in personalized medicine by storing diverse biological samples and associated health data, enabling the development of targeted therapies and predictive models.
Technological Advancements: Advancements such as cloud-based platforms and automation systems are enhancing the efficiency and outcomes of biobanks, further contributing to market expansion.
Market Restraints:
Regulatory Challenges: Stringent regulations and a lack of standardization pose challenges to biobank operations, especially concerning data privacy and consent protocols.
Data Integration: Integrating and sharing data across different platforms remains a hurdle, limiting collaboration and the generalizability of research findings.
Get An Impressive Discount @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2868
Market Segment Insights:
Biobank Type: Physical biobanks dominate the market due to their reliability in long-term sample storage, while virtual biobanks are expected to grow rapidly, driven by lower infrastructure costs.
Biobank Products: Biobanking equipment and Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) are key segments, with automation and technological advancements driving growth in both.
Biobank Samples: Cell and tissue samples lead the market, particularly in stem cell biobanking, owing to their therapeutic potential and diverse research applications.
Biobank Applications: Therapeutic and clinical research segments are key drivers of market growth, catering to the rising demand for drug discovery and translational research.
Biobank End-Use: Pharma & biotech companies constitute the largest end-use segment, relying on biobank resources for drug development and commercialization.
Biobank Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global the global biobank market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Bio bank solutions.
Some major players included in the global the global biobank market report is:
Merck KGaA
QIAGEN
Hamilton Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
Tecan Trading AG
BD
Taylor-Wharton
Lonza
STEMCELL Technologies
Charles River Laboratories
Biobank Latest Industry News
On 13 May 2022, Finnish biobanks and BC Platforms announced Partnership to boost medical research efficiency and advance healthcare. This collaboration aims to streamline biobank operations and maximize the use of health data for research in fields such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes. BC Platforms' software expertise enhances the biobanks' daily functions, making data access and analysis smoother for researchers. This aims to advance medical research in disease prevention and treatment.
On 23 November 2023, Xybion announced the acquisition of Autoscribe LIMS (Laboratory Information management system). Autoscribe's user-friendly, multi-industry LIMS software serves over 140 customers. The move aligns with Xybion's vision of accelerating lab digitization and simplifying operations through SaaS solutions. Autoscribe's limitless configuration capability, combined with Xybion's expertise and technology, promises even deeper lab digitization for customers. This acquisition positions Xybion as a major change in LIMS and empowers labs to innovate faster through advanced tools and streamlined operations.
For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biobank-market
Biobank Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global biobank market on the basis of type, product, sample, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Physical/ Real Biobanks
Virtual Biobanks
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Biobanking Equipment
Laboratory Information Management System
Sample Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Blood
Cell And Tissue
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Therapeutic
Drug Discovery
Clinical Research
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Pharma & Biotech Companies
Academic Institute
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2868
Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research
Network Encryption Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/network-encryption-market
Smart Pills Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-pills-market
Fitness App Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fitness-app-market
Glass Engraving Machines Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/glass-engraving-machines-market
Chitosan Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/chitosan-market
Ethylene Glycol Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ethylene-glycol-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn