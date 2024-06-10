MetaWorks Wholly Owned Subsidiary EnergyWorks Engages Waste to Energy Services Provider to Manage Site Operations

Company in Talks With Several Site & Distribution Partners

Fairfield, CA., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning future technology company that operates in the Greentech, Web3 and the AI space, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with New Jersey based EnergyFX, LLC to manage its day to day waste to energy conversion site operations as the company prepares for commercialization in 2024 Q4..

MetaWorks President Scott Gallagher stated, “We’re thrilled to enter into this agreement with the team at EnergyFX (EFX). With this agreement now in place we have locked down both the operational and business model economics of our plans as we prepare to launch our first waste to energy project by Q4 of this year. The amount of plastic that is ending up in the ocean is just shocking and needs to end. The EFX team brings over 25 years of operational and environmental experience to our Company and we look forward to building a sustainable and profitable business together that addresses this massive problem of plastic waste in the US.” Gallagher continued, “ We are in talks with several potential site locations and feedstock providers and will disclose further information regarding those projects as they materialize.”

EnergyFX founder and CEO W. Scott McBride stated,” The partnership between MetaWorks/EnergyWorks and Fog Dog is very exciting to us. They are addressing a real world problem with a real world solution that has the potential to make a significant impact on the question of what to do with plastic waste. We are confident we can profitably execute our operational site plan based on the machine designs and project layouts we have discussed and reviewed with the EnergyWorks and Fog Dog management.”

Estimates of how much plastic enters the ocean each year vary, but some say it's up to 33 billion pounds:

Oceana USA

Estimates that 33 billion pounds of plastic enter the ocean each year, which is roughly equivalent to dumping two garbage trucks full of plastic into the ocean every minute

Surfers Against Sewage

Estimates that 12 million tonnes of plastic enter the ocean each year, with 9.5 million tonnes coming from land and 1.75 tonnes from the fishing and shipping industries

Our World in Data

Estimates that between 1 and 2 million tonnes of plastic enter the ocean annually, which is about 0.5% of the world's plastic waste

Company Contact:

Scott Gallagher, President

(727) 417-7807

scott@metaworksplatforms.io

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. ("MetaWorks" or the "Company"), (OTCQB: MWRK), is an award-winning, future technology company that operates in the Web3, AI and GreenTech space. The Company develops and leverages future technologies like Blockchain, AI, Web3 Tech and Green Tech to build products, platforms and businesses that solve real world and future technology problems. MetaWorks Platforms trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter, under the ticker symbol: MWRK. MetaWorks is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company.