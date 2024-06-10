Hopebridge Partners with National Autism Data Registry to Lead Advancements in Clinical Outcomes and Value-Based Care

Results show Hopebridge scores 40% higher than average on Autism Quality Index Score

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, is proud to announce its partnership with BHCOE to pioneer the launch of the National Autism Data Registry (NADR), the first of its kind to track and report longitudinal benchmarks on the quality of applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment measures across providers. This pioneering initiative is set to transform the way the autism therapy field analyzes and enhances services for children with autism and their families

The NADR was founded in 2023 by Jade Health and founding members Hopebridge, Acorn Health, Center for Social Dynamics, Proud Moments, JumpStart Autism Center and Ascend Behavior Partners. These founding members collectively represent a national footprint of 24 states, 16,000 patients, over 6,274,268 direct treatment hours served last year and more than 1 million data points.

"As the product owner and manager of the National Autism Data Registry, I’m thrilled to share its potentially transformative impact on autism care management,” said Melissa Sallustio, Quality Measurement Manager of the NADR. “NADR’s alignment with the CMS Blueprint for Quality Measure Development ensures excellence, while its standardized data collection empowers ABA providers and payors. By integrating 20 risk factors and aggregating data across key measures, NADR offers a comprehensive view of care quality, facilitating informed decision-making and driving positive change in the autism care landscape."

Initial data show an ASD Quality Index Score of 166 for Hopebridge, which is nearly 40% higher than that of the average provider. This puts Hopebridge in the top 1% of providers contributing to NADR. To determine the score, NADR considers age- and norm-referenced assessment scores, family quality of life assessments, timeliness of care and cost of care, among other notable variables that positively influence overall patient and familial outcomes. Together, these findings highlight Hopebridge’s contributions to the world of pediatric therapy through high-quality care and its participation with NADR will keep pushing the company forward to make a lasting impact on clinical outcomes.

"In our pursuit of clinical excellence, we firmly believe that every child, regardless of their background or socioeconomic circumstances, deserves access to the highest standards of care,” says Hopebridge Chief Science Officer, Adam Hahs, PhD, BCBA-D. “Our commitment to advancing the science of ABA extends beyond mere clinical practice; it encompasses a broader mission to enhance the well-being of all children affected by ASD. Through our collaboration in the NADR, we are revolutionizing data-driven care and reaffirming our dedication to equitable and effective treatment methodologies.”





Additional data from the NADR shows that on average, the clinical tenure of Hopebridge board certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) and registered behavior technicians (RBTs) is 28.1 months, eight months longer than the tenure for the average provider. Data suggests continuity of care has implications on overall client and familial outcomes, making care team retention a key outcome measured at Hopebridge. To support this initiative, Hopebridge recently announced a new localized clinical support structure and expansion of their renowned Fellowship program to offer enhanced clinical support and career growth for clinicians nationwide.

To learn more about how Hopebridge is advancing its clinical quality through value-based care, visit the Hopebridge website here.

###

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory differences. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

Nearly two decades later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 100 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.

About the National Autism Data Registry

NADR is Jade Health’s data registry, helping clinics, health systems and ABA practices measure and improve the quality of autism care they provide. More than just data collection, NADR is a comprehensive network of ABA care providers committed to ensuring evidence-based care, improving patient outcomes, and lowering healthcare costs. Learn more at registry.bhcoe.org.

Hopebridge bcraig@hopebridge.com