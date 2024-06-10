Quantexa News Intelligence Solution Designated “Awardable” for Department of Defense work in the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status for its Quantexa News Intelligence (QNI) solution through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.



The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence solutions are designed to help enterprises and government agencies leverage AI and contextual analytics to foster transparency, improve reliability, and enable faster and more informed decisions. Quantexa News Intelligence leverages advanced AI, machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to process millions of news articles in various languages daily, transforming them into enriched, actionable intelligence. Organizations across financial services, telecommunications, media, technology, and the public sector rely on Quantexa to create a foundation of trusted data to augment and automate their decision making through AI.

“The inclusion of our Quantexa News Intelligence solution on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace makes our leading Decision Intelligence technology available to a wider group of organizations across the DoD,” said Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer, Quantexa. “This will ensure more national security and military agencies have access to AI-powered innovation to help them identify and monitor risk signals and events from news content on a global scale.”

Quantexa's video, “Quantexa News Intelligence,” accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, showcases how QNI’s advanced NLP and AI capabilities filter and analyze vast amounts of global news data, enabling analysts to proactively identify, investigate and assess critical risks and opportunities. Quantexa was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

