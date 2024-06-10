Global Sternal Closure System Market to Grow at 4.4% CAGR Through 2032 | Emergen research
Sternal Closure System Market Set for Steady Growth, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Rising Cardiovascular Surgeries
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sternal closure system market, valued at USD 2.30 billion in 2022, is poised for significant growth with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% through 2032. This promising market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population, technological advancements, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).
Key Drivers of Market Growth
Innovations in Materials: The market has seen substantial advancements in materials used for sternal closure systems. Notably, biocompatible polymers such as Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) and Kryptonite bone cement offer enhanced strength, durability, and imaging compatibility. These innovations are improving efficiency, quality, and development processes within the market.
Increasing Prevalence of CVDs: Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death worldwide, with 17.9 million fatalities annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The high prevalence of CVDs necessitates numerous open-heart surgeries, thereby boosting the demand for effective sternal closure systems.
Geriatric Population: Older adults are more prone to CVDs, often requiring surgical interventions. Traditional sternal closure methods can pose higher risks for this demographic, increasing the demand for minimally invasive techniques that offer quicker recovery and reduced pain.
Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2850
Technological Advancements
The market is witnessing notable technological advancements aimed at improving patient outcomes. For instance, Abyrx's MONTAGE bone putty, approved for cardiac surgery in September 2023, marks a significant development. This moldable putty adheres easily to bleeding bone and hardens quickly, simplifying surgical procedures and promoting faster patient recovery with reduced pain.
Market Restraints
Despite the positive outlook, certain factors could hinder market growth. Risks associated with sternal closure procedures, such as infections and sternal dehiscence, remain concerns for both surgeons and patients. Additionally, traditional wire methods are still widely used due to their lower cost and familiarity among medical professionals, presenting competition to newer techniques.
Market Segmentation Insights
Product Segments:
Closure Devices: Dominating the market, these devices minimize tissue disruption and postoperative pain, leading to higher patient satisfaction and better long-term outcomes.
Bone Cement: Expected to grow steadily due to its cost-effectiveness and improved properties, making it a viable option for cost-sensitive healthcare systems.
Procedure Types:
Median Sternotomy: This segment is projected to hold the largest market share, driven by its common use in major heart surgeries such as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and valve replacements.
Hemi Sternotomy: Anticipated to grow moderately, this procedure is gaining popularity for minimally invasive cardiac surgeries due to quicker recovery times and reduced complications.
Material Types:
Titanium: Expected to dominate the market, titanium offers excellent strength, biocompatibility, and compatibility with imaging techniques, ensuring safe and effective sternal closure.
For More information @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sternal-closure-system-market
Sternal Closure System Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global sternal closure system market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective sternal closure system solutions.
Zimmer Biomet
GE HealthCare
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
Acute Innovation SA-
Orthofix US LLC
KLS Martin Group
Kinamed Incorporated
Acumed LLC
ABYRX, INC
JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION
Request Customization Of The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2850
Sternal Closure System Latest Industry News
On 20 January 2023, Able Medical Devices announced the launch of Valkyrie Looped Sternotomy Sutures for chest closure after open heart surgery. These innovative stainless-steel sutures ditch the single wire approach and instead come with a looped design, doubling the surface area for a stronger, more robust closure. These sutures come in two sizes (48mm and 55mm) and three different needle configurations to adapt to various needs. In addition, these sutures seamlessly integrate with Able Medical's existing Valkyrie Thoracic Fixation System, offering surgeons a complete package for secure and reliable chest closure.
On 1 December 2020, Zimmer Biomet announced the acquisition of A&E Medical Corporation. This acquisition gives access to their diverse portfolio of products, including sutures, cables, rigid fixation systems, and even temporary pacing wires and surgical punches. This move strengthens Zimmer Biomet's position in the growing sternal closure market, allowing to offer a complete suite of solutions catering to various patient needs and surgical approaches. In addition, rigid fixation expertise from A&E Medical set a new standard in sternal closure.
Sternal Closure System Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global the global sternal closure system market on the basis of product, procedure, material, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Closure Devices
Sternal Closure Wires
Sternal Closure Plates and screws
Sternal Closure Clips
Sternal Closure Cables
Bone Cement
Others
Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Median Sternotomy
Hemi Sternotomy
Bilateral Thoracosternotomy
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Titanium
Polyether Ether Ketone
Stainless Steel
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
ASEAN Countries
Oceania
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Israel
Turkey
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2850
Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.
Read Similar Reports By Emergen Research:
Anatomic Pathology Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anatomic-pathology-market
Applicant Tracking System Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/applicant-tracking-system-market
Digital Education Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-education-market
Melatonin Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/melatonin-market
Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-manufacturing-market
Fluid Management Systems Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fluid-management-systems-market
Contrast Media Injectors Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/contrast-media-injectors-market
Cold Pain Therapy Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-pain-therapy-market
Transparent Polycarbonate Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/transparent-polycarbonate-market
Radio Frequency Identification Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radio-frequency-identification-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn