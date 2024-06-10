Disinfectant Product Market Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2032
The disinfectant product market encompasses a wide range of cleaning and sanitizing solutions designed to eliminate harmful microorganisms
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disinfectant product market is projected to grow from USD 5 billion in 2022, registering a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to recent market research. Key factors driving this growth include the rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), stringent regulatory standards, and increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene.
Disinfectant products are essential in hospitals and healthcare facilities to maintain strict hygiene protocols. Hospital acquired infections pose significant risks, leading to increased patient morbidity, longer hospital stays, and the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria strains. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over 24% of patients with healthcare-associated sepsis and 52.3% of individuals in intensive care units succumb to the condition each year.
Key Market Drivers
Rising Incidence of HAIs
The increasing prevalence of bloodstream infections due to hospital-acquired infections is a major market driver. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 250,000 individuals are affected by bloodstream infections annually, primarily due to bacterial presence in intravascular devices.
Consumer Awareness of Disease Transmission
Growing consumer awareness about disease transmission risks has led individuals and businesses to prioritize cleanliness and sanitation, boosting market growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that during the 2021-2022 flu season, 9 million people were affected by flu, resulting in 4 million flu-related medical visits, 100,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic further heightened concerns about infectious diseases, increasing the demand for disinfectant products.
Emerging Trends of Eco-Conscious Cleaners
The trend towards eco-conscious cleaners and disinfectants is expected to drive market growth. Consumers globally are opting for eco-friendly disinfectants for health and safety reasons. Additionally, the increasing adoption of disinfection products among the older population, who are more prone to infectious diseases, is another significant growth opportunity. According to WHO, by 2030, 1 in 6 people globally will be aged 60 years or over.
Disinfectant Product Top Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global disinfectant product market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions.
Some major players included in the global disinfectant product market report are:
3M
Procter & Gamble
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
Ecolab
STERIS
The Clorox Company
PAUL HARTMANN AG
SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc
CARROLLCLEAN
Sanosil LTD
Metrex Research, LLC
Whiteley
ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED
GOJO Industries, Inc
PDI, Inc
Betco Corporation
Gesco Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
Medalkan
Ruhof
Cetylite, Inc
Disinfectant Product Latest Industry Updates
On 7 November 2023, Virox Technologies Inc signed a supply agreement with Diversey to introduce the latest innovation in sustainable disinfection to healthcare professionals. Virox will receive license fees and royalties for utilizing the formulas protected by the patented Citr-IQ disinfectant platform.
On 27 June 2023, Lysol, a brand under Reckitt, launched its latest product, the Lysol Air Sanitizer, in the U.S. This air sanitizing spray, the first of its kind approved by the EPA, effectively eliminates 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Reckitt collaborated with experts in aerobiology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop a stringent testing protocol. This protocol was designed to assess the effectiveness of Lysol Air Sanitizer in reducing viruses and bacteria present in the air.
Market Restraints
Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants
The adverse effects of chemical disinfectants, such as pulmonary hemorrhage and pneumothorax, are major factors restraining market growth. Other complications include intraventricular hemorrhage, patent ductus arteriosus, retinopathy, necrotizing enterocolitis, and endotracheal tube occlusion.
Availability of Alternative Options
Alternatives like Ultraviolet (UV) sterilization devices and antimicrobial coatings are becoming more popular due to their cost-effectiveness, which may hamper market growth. Many hospitals and healthcare organizations are adopting these cost-effective disinfection solutions.
Market Segment Insights
Disinfectant Product Type
Dominance of Hypochlorite Segment
Hypochlorite-based disinfectants held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to their broad-spectrum antimicrobial efficacy against bacteria, fungi, viruses, and mycobacteria. The Global Action for Fungal Infections (GAFFI) notes that over 80 million people suffer from life-threatening fungal diseases annually.
Growth of Alcohol Segment
The alcohol segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. Alcohol disinfectants are widely used for small surfaces and medical equipment like thermometers and ventilators. The CDC highlights that ethyl alcohol concentrations of 60%-80% are effective against various viruses, including rotaviruses, adenoviruses, and influenza viruses.
Disinfectant Product Application
Surface Disinfection Leading
Surface disinfection accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, with extensive use in hospitals and healthcare facilities to prevent disease transmission. Regulatory requirements for cleaning and disinfection further support market growth.
Instrument Disinfectant Growth
The instrument disinfectant segment is projected to grow the fastest. These products significantly enhance safety by reducing potentially contagious microorganisms on medical devices.
Disinfectant Product Market Segment Analysis
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global disinfectants product market on the basis of type, formulation, application, end-use and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Quarternary Ammonium Compounds
Hypochlorite
Alcohols
Aldehydes
Others
Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Liquids
Wipes
Sprays
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Surface Disinfection
Instrument Disinfection
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hospitals
Laboratories
Diagnostic centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
