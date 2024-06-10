Disinfectant Product Market Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

The disinfectant product market encompasses a wide range of cleaning and sanitizing solutions designed to eliminate harmful microorganisms

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disinfectant product market is projected to grow from USD 5 billion in 2022, registering a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to recent market research. Key factors driving this growth include the rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), stringent regulatory standards, and increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene.

Disinfectant products are essential in hospitals and healthcare facilities to maintain strict hygiene protocols. Hospital acquired infections pose significant risks, leading to increased patient morbidity, longer hospital stays, and the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria strains. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that over 24% of patients with healthcare-associated sepsis and 52.3% of individuals in intensive care units succumb to the condition each year.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of HAIs

The increasing prevalence of bloodstream infections due to hospital-acquired infections is a major market driver. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 250,000 individuals are affected by bloodstream infections annually, primarily due to bacterial presence in intravascular devices.

Consumer Awareness of Disease Transmission

Growing consumer awareness about disease transmission risks has led individuals and businesses to prioritize cleanliness and sanitation, boosting market growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that during the 2021-2022 flu season, 9 million people were affected by flu, resulting in 4 million flu-related medical visits, 100,000 hospitalizations, and 5,000 deaths. The COVID-19 pandemic further heightened concerns about infectious diseases, increasing the demand for disinfectant products.

Emerging Trends of Eco-Conscious Cleaners

The trend towards eco-conscious cleaners and disinfectants is expected to drive market growth. Consumers globally are opting for eco-friendly disinfectants for health and safety reasons. Additionally, the increasing adoption of disinfection products among the older population, who are more prone to infectious diseases, is another significant growth opportunity. According to WHO, by 2030, 1 in 6 people globally will be aged 60 years or over.

Disinfectant Product Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global disinfectant product market is fragmented, with several key players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new products and solutions.

Some major players included in the global disinfectant product market report are:

3M

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Ecolab

STERIS

The Clorox Company

PAUL HARTMANN AG

SC Johnson Professional USA, Inc

CARROLLCLEAN

Sanosil LTD

Metrex Research, LLC

Whiteley

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED

GOJO Industries, Inc

PDI, Inc

Betco Corporation

Gesco Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Medalkan

Ruhof

Cetylite, Inc

Disinfectant Product Latest Industry Updates

On 7 November 2023, Virox Technologies Inc signed a supply agreement with Diversey to introduce the latest innovation in sustainable disinfection to healthcare professionals. Virox will receive license fees and royalties for utilizing the formulas protected by the patented Citr-IQ disinfectant platform.

On 27 June 2023, Lysol, a brand under Reckitt, launched its latest product, the Lysol Air Sanitizer, in the U.S. This air sanitizing spray, the first of its kind approved by the EPA, effectively eliminates 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria. Reckitt collaborated with experts in aerobiology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to develop a stringent testing protocol. This protocol was designed to assess the effectiveness of Lysol Air Sanitizer in reducing viruses and bacteria present in the air.

Market Restraints

Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants

The adverse effects of chemical disinfectants, such as pulmonary hemorrhage and pneumothorax, are major factors restraining market growth. Other complications include intraventricular hemorrhage, patent ductus arteriosus, retinopathy, necrotizing enterocolitis, and endotracheal tube occlusion.

Availability of Alternative Options

Alternatives like Ultraviolet (UV) sterilization devices and antimicrobial coatings are becoming more popular due to their cost-effectiveness, which may hamper market growth. Many hospitals and healthcare organizations are adopting these cost-effective disinfection solutions.

Market Segment Insights

Disinfectant Product Type

Dominance of Hypochlorite Segment

Hypochlorite-based disinfectants held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to their broad-spectrum antimicrobial efficacy against bacteria, fungi, viruses, and mycobacteria. The Global Action for Fungal Infections (GAFFI) notes that over 80 million people suffer from life-threatening fungal diseases annually.

Growth of Alcohol Segment

The alcohol segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. Alcohol disinfectants are widely used for small surfaces and medical equipment like thermometers and ventilators. The CDC highlights that ethyl alcohol concentrations of 60%-80% are effective against various viruses, including rotaviruses, adenoviruses, and influenza viruses.

Disinfectant Product Application

Surface Disinfection Leading

Surface disinfection accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, with extensive use in hospitals and healthcare facilities to prevent disease transmission. Regulatory requirements for cleaning and disinfection further support market growth.

Instrument Disinfectant Growth

The instrument disinfectant segment is projected to grow the fastest. These products significantly enhance safety by reducing potentially contagious microorganisms on medical devices.

Disinfectant Product Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global disinfectants product market on the basis of type, formulation, application, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Quarternary Ammonium Compounds

Hypochlorite

Alcohols

Aldehydes

Others

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Liquids

Wipes

Sprays

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Surface Disinfection

Instrument Disinfection

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Laboratories

Diagnostic centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

