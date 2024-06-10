PHILIPPINES, June 10 - Press Release

June 10, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY on issues with regard the NSB Sa totoo lang, nagulat din ako kung saan nanggagaling ang info ni SP Escudero with regard the New Senate Building. Sadly, kung noong una pa man sana ay nagkaroon ng time si SP na magtanong at alamin ang tungkol sa construction developments, sana'y mas naliwanagan siya at nakapagbigay s'ya ng inputs at suggestions kung paano mas makakatipid at 'di maantala ang paglipat ng Senado sa bagong gusali. Back in 2019, SP was an incumbent senator and part of 17th Congress, and I believe he has been made aware of the project costs. In February 2019, Sen Panfilo Lacson made it clear on the floor that the approved Multi-year Obligation Authority (MYOA) for the NSB is P8.9B which covers the 'core and shell' of the four-tower NSB--and the interior and fit-outs are entirely separate. Eto na naman po tayo tungkol sa parking. Meron pong three-level basement parking ang Senate building sa Taguig. Fake news po 'yung walang parking. During my watch as chair of the committee on accounts, we have sent official invitations to all senators for ocular inspections and one-on-one briefings about the progress, status, timelines, and other matters with regard the NSB. I understand that the Senate President meant well in reviewing the budget for New Senate Building--pero sana madaliin nila ang review. We want to avoid any unnecessary expense brought by the delay. There is a sense of urgency to complete the construction by 2025. Delays would mean cost adjustments, additional charges, penalties, and another round of rental. The Senate cannot afford any set back because each day of delay has cost implications--I agree with SP that we need to look for ways to bring the costs down. Naghihintay po lamang ako na ako'y ipatawag. If there are questions and some clarifications, or things that need to be verified or validated, or to check if some information are indeed factual or simply intended to sow misinformation and spread falsehoods--I am just a call or text away. Kung sana ay nakapag-usap kami ni SP, mas malinaw at factual info ang maibibigay ko, kaysa umasa s'ya sa mga marites at mga bubuyog na bumubulong-bulong.