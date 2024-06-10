Stromal Vascular Fraction Sector to Grow Steadily, Reaching $144.2 Million by 2034 – Fact.MR
Demand Growth for Stromal Vascular Fraction Procedures Stirred by Rising Interest in Stem Cell Therapies and Regenerative MedicineROCKVILLE PIKE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, the global market for stromal vascular fraction (間質血管分画セクター) is estimated to reach US$ 96.9 million in 2024 and further advance at 4.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
Despite complex scientific and regulatory procedures, stem cell therapies have steadily improved to become a promising standard of care. However, in most healthcare facilities, the knowledge, tools, and resources needed for the practical implementation of stromal vascular fraction (SVF) isolation are relatively uncommon.
Growth of the market is being driven by multiple factors. Increasing interest in stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine is driving the need for stromal vascular fraction procedures. Growing demand for non-invasive and regenerative therapies is a key market trend. Stromal vascular fraction-based treatments are an attractive minimally invasive alternative to conventional surgical procedures for patients looking for less invasive treatment options with reduced risks and downtime.
Another factor driving the need for stromal vascular fractionation is favorable regulatory environment. As regulatory bodies realize the potential of regenerative therapies, including SVF-based treatments, to improve patient outcomes, they are implementing supportive rules and guidelines to encourage research and clinical use.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global stromal vascular fraction market (Secteur de la fraction vasculaire stromale) is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034. The market is forecasted to touch US$ 144.2 million by the end of 2034.
Revenue generated from the sales of stromal vascular fraction products in the United States is set to reach US$ 34 million in 2024.
Brazil is set to account for 49.5% market share in Latin America in 2024. The market in Canada is expected to reach US$ 2 million in 2024. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.
“In dermatology and orthopedics, stromal vascular fraction-based therapies are becoming more and more common as additional research validates their possible therapeutic advantages,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Growing number of clinical trials that utilize exclusive SVF isolation, aspiration, and transfer devices is driving demand for SVF products in the United States market. Since the systems are installed at the locations of the clinical trials, as more trials are carried out, the installed base of SVF isolation devices is expected to expand, boosting demand for the consumables required to process SVF samples.
Competitive Landscape
Leading companies in the stromal vascular fraction market are actively analyzing consumer preferences, lifestyle changes, and buying trends. By adapting their products and services to meet evolving customer demands, they are playing a significant role in market growth.
On November 29, 2022, Hairline International expanded its comprehensive range of skin and hair treatments to include stromal vascular fraction (SVF) therapy.
Fact.MR's latest market report offers in-depth insights into the pricing strategies of key market players worldwide, examining their sales growth, production capabilities, and potential for technological advancements in the emerging stromal vascular fraction sector.
The SVF isolation segment is expected to capture 81% of the global market share in 2024. This predominantly involves the enzymatic technique, which targets the extracellular matrix (ECM) and dislodges adipocytes and other cells. The most common method for extracting SVF from lipoaspirate uses collagenase, an enzyme that breaks down the fatty components, separating the mixture into distinct phases.
Most techniques employ mechanical agitation to release stromal cells and disintegrate adipose tissue. Within a few hours, automated point-of-care devices can complete the processes of aspiration, SVF isolation, filtration, and concentration, providing a ready-to-use product in a single operation.
