Creative Realities Appoints David Schultz as Vice President, New Business Development

Experienced enterprise sales executive to strengthen vertical market strategy and accelerate business development efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital signage solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of David Schultz as Vice President, New Business Development, to its leadership team. David brings over 25 years of experience in sales and business development, having held leadership roles at notable companies including Appspace, Cisco Systems, NEC Corporation, Hitachi America, Toshiba Display Solutions and, most recently, with Stratacache.



A veteran in the digital signage space, David has a proven track record of implementing strategies that drive new revenue growth, the conversion of new logos, and generating new client demand. His leadership across multiple industries, managing large teams and developing enterprise-level strategies, showcases his ability to navigate complex sales environments and deliver results.

“We are delighted to welcome David to our team,” said Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. “David’s forward-thinking approach to anticipating market needs, as well as his experience across various industries, including niche but powerful spaces such as amusement parks and transportation, is invaluable as we deepen our vertical penetration and expand our position as a leader in the market.”

With goals to optimize lead generation and sales funnel conversion, Schultz is committed to building a robust outbound sales team and exploring new market opportunities. “I’m excited to join Creative Realities at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Schultz. “The company’s approach to delivering industry leading product solutions to enterprise customers align perfectly with my vision for a unified and cohesive digital signage landscape. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support a team that is dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its clients.”

This move is timely as the digital signage industry shifts toward more integrated and comprehensive service offerings. With this appointment, Creative Realities continues to demonstrate its dedication to attracting top talent that will support the company's mission to deliver impactful solutions to the marketplace.

David assumes the VP, New Business Development position immediately. For more information about Creative Realities and its leadership team, please visit https://cri.com/who-we-are .

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

