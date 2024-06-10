Pool Float Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 1.94 Billion At A 6.6% CAGR By 2034

Sales of Pool Floats Increasing for the Safety as Well as Fun Experience Quotient: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recently updated report by Fact.MR has revealed that the global pool float market will be worth US$ 1.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034. The market has been experiencing steady growth over the past few years and is projected to continue this trend from 2024 to 2034.The global pool float market is considered to be highly fragmented given the presence of several players vying for a higher market share. As business competition intensifies, there is increased focus on research and development to introduce innovative products that can boost sales.Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3608 Companies are striving to offer valuable and cost-effective pool float products to cater to a wider customer base. One primary growth driver is the increasing consumer awareness about water safety. Investments in this market can yield several advantages. Increasing participation in outdoor recreation pursuits, particularly water-based activities, is fueling pool float market growth.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global pool float market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034. Global sales of pool floats are estimated at US$ 1.02 billion in 2024.The market is projected to reach US$ 1.94 billion by 2034-end. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2034.Pool lounges are estimated to account for 24.6% market share in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034.PVC pool float sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034. China accounts for 48.9% of the market share in East Asia. The United States accounts for 44.5% market share in North America.“Manufacturers are using recycled materials in the production of pool floats, which aligns with sustainability initiatives. Integration of LED lights and Bluetooth speakers in pool floats is contributing to market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Key players in the pool float market are Funboy, Ravesports, RhinoMaster, Intex Recreation Corporation, Arshiner, Bestway, Swimline Corp., and Airhead Sports Group.Market DevelopmentsKey pool float producers are Funboy, Ravesports, RhinoMaster, Intex Recreation Corporation, and Arshiner. Market players are actively forging strong partnerships with both well-established and smaller companies on a global scale, aiming to secure a larger market share.In 2024, Bestway Inflatables & Material Corp. marked its three-decade milestone. This event showcased Bestway's significant accomplishments of the company's 26+ awards.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Country-wise Insights:In 2024, the United States is anticipated to dominate 44.5% of the North American pool float market. Renowned for its thriving indoor pool culture, the nation boasts the lion's share of residential pools in North America, surpassing 95%. Moreover, it leads in adult swimming float usage. This robust presence underscores significant opportunities for industry players, fueled by the nation's burgeoning watersports sector.The rapid expansion of the sporting goods industry is poised to offer lucrative avenues for pool float suppliers in the coming years. The nation is experiencing a surge in demand across various pool float categories, ranging from relaxation and fun floats to tanning and party floats.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the pool float market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast market statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (lounges, tubes, mattresses, riders), material (foam pool floats, PVC pool floats), user category (adults, kids, babies), application (relaxation pool floats, fun pool floats, party pool floats), and sales channel (online sales, offline sales), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Driving Apparel Market : The global driving apparel market stands at a value of US$ 15.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 30 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.1%. Debt Collection Services Market : The global debt collection services market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 30.2 billion in 2023. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% for the next 10 years and end up at US$ 39.4 billion by 2033.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com