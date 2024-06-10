Intellect Global Consumer Banking launches eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (eMACH.ai DEP)

Mr. Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB)

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, 05 June 2024: Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking unit of Intellect Design Arena Limited, announced the launch of the eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (eMACH.ai DEP) at Money20/20 in Amsterdam. eMACH.ai DEP will redefine the region’s banking customer engagement landscape through its Codeless, Unified, Cloud-native platform. The platform offers a single origination platform for Retail, SME & Corporates and can co-exist with the older version.

eMACH.ai DEP is designed to offer insights into the Retail, SME and Corporate banking customers’ lifestyles and cater to their stated and unstated needs. This comprehensive platform touches every milestone of the customer journey with the bank across acquisition, engagement and retention. By harnessing the power of eMACH.ai (Events, Microservices, APIs, Cloud, Headless, AI), comprehensive user journeys and a codeless environment, DEP enables institutions to create signature engagement that resonates with customers throughout their banking lifecycle.

eMACH.ai DEP is uniquely positioned to integrate seamlessly with any core banking system and/or third-party applications. Further, the open finance-enabled platform comes with a pre-integrated marketplace consisting of merchants, fintech, e-commerce, and entertainment partners to offer differentiated solutions and drive growth.

eMACH.ai DEP platform becomes the first in the industry to provide features like:

- Ability to launch a digital banking app in 120 days with the convenience of a co-existence model.

- Unified CIF platform with enterprise-wide origination for Retail, SME & Corporates

- End-to-end onboarding for retail customers in a matter of seconds and SME customers in minutes.

- Comprehensive loan offerings including Buy Now – Pay Later, Flexi credits/Micro Credits

- Lifestyle banking with features like SuperApp, Family Banking, Spend Analysis, and the ability to offset carbon footprint in 1 click

- Complete SME banking in an app with a 360° portfolio view and the ability to monitor, analyse & track payments

- Multi-lingual support, multi-tenancy and tenancy awareness to support regional requirements

- Easy creation of UI/UX with tools for UI Building, API orchestration, workflow configuration



Rajesh Saxena, CEO, Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Intellect Design Arena Ltd., said, “ In today’s fast-evolving digital world, precision and personalisation are key. eMACH.ai DEP embodies this philosophy by providing insights and customisation in banking interactions. eMACH.ai DEP will reduce costs by over 45% incurred in creating and maintaining multiple digital platforms for different segments, improve overall efficiency and provide better portfolio visibility to the bank. ”

iGCB invites all forward-thinking banking professionals, fintech innovators, and digital transformation advocates to join them at Money20/20 Booth 7E10 to witness the platform’s comprehensive capabilities, from creating enhanced user journeys for every banking sector to adapting existing experiences or building new ones from scratch, effortlessly and without a single line of code.

About Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB)

iGCB, the Retail and Central Banking Solutions arm of Intellect, offers an end-to-end Contextual Banking suite for retail and corporate banking across Core Banking, Lending, Cards, Digital Banking, and Central Banking. Its unique blend of integrated functionality and agility is made possible by its Microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native architecture with powerful integration capabilities. iGCB brings to the table a deep knowledge of the developed and developing financial market space and seeks to be the Innovation Partner for those who are passionate about transforming the future of FinTech! www.igcb.com

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd. has the world’s largest cloud-native, API-led microservices-based multi-product FinTech platform for Global leaders in Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Capital Markets. It offers a full spectrum of banking and wealth technology products through its three lines of business – IntellectAI, Global Consumer Banking and Global Transaction Banking. With over 30 years of deep domain expertise, Intellect is the brand that progressive financial institutions rely on for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking to create cutting-edge products and solutions for banking and insurance, with design being the company’s key differentiator in enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world’s first design centre for financial technology, reflects Intellect’s commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the growing need for digital transformation. Intellect serves over 270 customers through offices in 57 countries and with a diverse workforce of solution architects, and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs worldwide. For further information on the organisation and its solutions, please visit www.intellectdesign.com