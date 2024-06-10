From Start to Success: 40 Stories of Successful C-Suite Executives Now Available for Pre-Order
From Start to Success provides invaluable insights into the journeys of C-suite executives. This book is a must-read for anyone aspiring to reach the pinnacle of corporate leadership.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novo Publishers is thrilled to announce that "From Start to Success: 40 Stories of Successful C-Suite Executives" (ISBN: 979-8-9876434-4-0) is now available for pre-order on Amazon, Google Books, and Apple Books. This book, set to be released on June 20, 2024, offers readers a unique and inspiring exploration of the lives and careers of 40 remarkable C-suite executives.
About the Book:
In the high-stakes world of business leadership, the journey to the C-suite is a treacherous and often mysterious path. "From Start to Success" takes you on an inspiring and insightful exploration of the lives and careers of 40 remarkable individuals who have ascended to the highest echelons of corporate power.
In these pages, you'll discover the diverse and dynamic stories of Business Owners and C-suite executives who have navigated their way through the challenges and triumphs of the modern corporate landscape. From humble beginnings to corner offices, they share their ambition, resilience, and determination narratives.
Each chapter delves into the unique experiences and strategies that propelled these leaders to the top. You'll learn how they overcame setbacks, adapted to changing industries, and honed their leadership skills. Their journeys are filled with invaluable lessons and real-world insights, offering a roadmap for anyone aspiring to join the ranks of the corporate elite.
Whether you're a seasoned executive looking for fresh perspectives or an aspiring leader striving for success, "From Start to Success" is an indispensable guide. These 40 stories of perseverance, innovation, and achievement will motivate and equip you to reach new heights in your career, proving that with determination and the right mindset, the path from start to success is within reach for anyone willing to embark on the journey.
Key Features:
- In-Depth Interviews: Conducted by Sarah Ruddle, each chapter offers an intimate look into the unique experiences and strategies that propelled these leaders to the top.
- Real-World Insights: Discover how these executives overcame setbacks, adapted to changing industries, and honed their leadership skills.
- Invaluable Lessons: A roadmap for anyone aspiring to join the ranks of the corporate elite, this book provides fresh perspectives and motivation for seasoned executives and aspiring leaders alike.
Contributors:
This collaborative work features contributions from distinguished authors, including Alirio Torrealba, Dario Markovic, Jhonny Mercado, David Franklin, Bonnie Comley, Jussi Määttä, Patricio Ovejas Simon, Dmitry Kharchenko, Noyan Alperen Idin, Zen Koh, Soner Baburoglu, Dr. Takahisa Karita, Sandra Lee, Janet Linly, Sangeetha Balakrishna, Sergey Voronov, Brett Beveridge, Dr. Ahmed Nabil, Marc Schroeter, Vineta Bajaj, Shara Ruffin, Paul Johnson, Larry Siegel, KP Hari, Saadi Saihood, Bassem M. Sabra, Alida Paljevic, Marcus Paleti, William Donnellan, Michael Castanon, Adam Giery, Sameer Zaveri, Agata Mroczkowska, Modesto Gutiérrez Losada, Kevin Hagen, Alexander Jankuloski, Moe Haidar, Dr. Kristin Kahle, Kunwar Aditya Saxena, and Gourab Mukherjee.
Pre-Order Information:
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D6BCY44K
Google Books: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=4OkMEQAAQBAJ
Apple Books: http://books.apple.com/us/book/id6504030063
About Novo Publishers
Novo Publishers is the Premier Book Publishing Company for Business Owners, Experts, and Entrepreneurs who want to share their success stories and experiences with the world.
