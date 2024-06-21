Xcede Group Celebrates Achievement of Culture 100 List for Best Recruitment Companies to Work

We are incredibly honored to be recognized in the Culture 100 List,” — said Adam Marsh, CEO of Xcede Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xcede Group, a global recruitment organization renowned for delivering technology and energy talent solutions, is celebrating its inclusion in the Culture 100 list of Best Recruitment Companies to Work for in the UK. The recognition comes as a testament to Xcede Group's commitment to fostering a positive and supportive workplace culture, where employees thrive and contribute to the company's success.

"We are honoured to be recognized as one of the best recruitment companies to work for in the UK," said Adam Marsh, CEO of Xcede Group. "At Xcede Group, we believe that a strong workplace culture is the foundation of our success. This recognition underscores our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive and supportive environment where our employees can excel and grow professionally."

Xcede Group comprises specialist brands, including Xcede and EarthStream Global, which leverage their expertise and industry insights to connect top-tier talent with prominent companies worldwide. In addition to being featured in the Culture 100 list, Xcede Group’s brands have also received accolades for their exceptional performance in the recruitment industry. Xcede was awarded Best Technology Recruitment Agency of the Year, while EarthStream Global, received the Best Engineering Recruitment Agency of the Year at the British Recruitment Awards in 2023. These awards highlight Xcede Group's dedication to delivering excellence in talent solutions across various sectors.

With a focus on values such as Performance, Pace, Partnership, and Personality, Xcede Group is committed to delivering exceptional service for clients, candidates, and colleagues alike.

"We are proud of our achievements and grateful for the dedication and hard work of our team members," added Adam Marsh. "As we continue to grow and evolve, we remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding our values and providing unparalleled service to our clients and candidates."

In addition to their focus on delivering outstanding recruitment services, Xcede Group is dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Since 2015, the company has maintained a strong commitment to CSR, which has been demonstrated through employee volunteer program initiatives.

Through their partnership with Ethy, an organization committed to sustainability and ethics, Xcede Group is making strides toward a more sustainable future. Ethy has verified Xcede Group's sustainability claims, highlighting the company's dedication to making responsible choices in giving to charity, empowering their employees, and championing their community

With their focus on fostering a positive workplace culture, delivering exceptional recruitment services, and championing corporate social responsibility, Xcede Group continues to make a meaningful impact in the recruitment industry and beyond.

For more information about Xcede Group and their commitment to excellence, visit https://www.xcede.com/.

About Xcede Group:

Xcede Group is a global recruitment organization specializing in technology and energy sectors. Established in 2020 via a merger, Xcede Group has become a trusted partner for businesses and professionals worldwide. Guided by principles of Performance, Pace, Partnership, and Personality, Xcede Group delivers exceptional recruitment solutions through its specialist brands, Xcede and EarthStream Global. Committed to fostering a supportive workplace culture, Xcede Group empowers its employees to thrive while driving success for clients and candidates. With a focus on innovation and empowerment, Xcede Group continues to set the standard for excellence in recruitment.