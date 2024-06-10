Softgel Capsule Market Updates 2024 : Asia-Pacific Region is Predicted to Grow at the highest CAGR During 2021-2031

Softgel Capsule Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The softgel capsules market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Softgel capsules are single-dose, solid dosage forms with a shell made of gelatin that typically contains liquids inside. The most popular film-forming ingredient, gelatin, is obtained from collagen by hydrolyzing it. To create the thin ribbons needed for the creation of softgel capsules, starch and cellulose derivatives, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, can also be used.

The market for softgel capsules is expanding due to several factors, including the rising demand for the product in developed nations like the United States, the ease of access to e-commerce, and the widespread availability of smart devices. Furthermore, rising government spending on healthcare contributes to the market's expansion.

The market is divided into three segments based on application: pharmaceuticals, health supplements, and cosmetics. The market for health supplements saw the fastest increase in 2021 and is expected to maintain this pattern going forward. This is linked to rising awareness of preventative healthcare, a high uptake of health supplements, and rising use of omega-3 supplements in emerging economies.

However, during the course of the projected period, the pharmaceutical category is anticipated to record the greatest CAGR. This is explained by the benefits of softgel capsules in pharmaceutical applications, where they help to increase the bioavailability of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

North America held the largest regional market share for softgel capsules in 2021 and is anticipated to continue leading the rest of the forecast period. Increased demand for softgel capsules, an increase in self-directed consumers, and favorable reimbursement practices in the healthcare system are blamed for this.

However, over the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, primarily as a result of an increase in the amount of R&D activities aimed at developing novel treatments, a rise in healthcare awareness, and an increase in the usage of health softgels.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By type, the gelatin softgel capsules segment was highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• By application, the health supplements segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• By distribution channel, the pharmacies & drug stores dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%

• Region-wise, North America generated the largest revenue share in 2021, however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the softgel capsule market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing softgel capsule market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the softgel capsule market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global softgel capsules market size trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

