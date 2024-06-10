Solar Water Heater Market Valued at $4.7B in 2019, Projected to Reach $6.7B by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020-2027

Solar Water Heater

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global solar water heater market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $6.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Solar water heater is a device, which captures sunlight to heat water. It collects heat with the help of solar collector, and the heat is passed to the water tank with the help of a circulating pump. It helps in energy consumption as solar power is free in contrast to natural resources such as natural gas or fossil fuels.

Surge in demand for water heating systems in isolated and rural areas is anticipated to propel the market growth. Small-scale solar water heaters are predominately used in rural areas due to low cost and high efficiency in various climate conditions. For instance, China has around 5,000 small & medium-scale solar water heater manufacturers and most of them serve in the rural areas. In addition, substantial government support in terms of rebate and energy schemes is expected to further attract new customers, thereby enhancing the market growth.

Based on type, the glazed segment emerged as the market leader, owing to high absorption efficiency of glazed collectors compared to unglazed collectors. However, high price of glazed collectors may restrict the usage for small-scale applications.

Based on capacity, the 100 liter capacity segment accounted for significant market share. This is attributed to rise in demand in the residential sector. Low-cost solar water heater with 100 liter capacity is sufficient for a family of 2-3 members in residential buildings.

The residential solar water heater segment accounted for significant market share, owing to robust investment in the construction sector for re-establishment and refurbishment of buildings. Most of these new buildings have solar collectors installed on the roof, which are connected to the water tank by means of a circulating pump.

North America accounted for a significant market share, owing to favorable government measures to promote solar power technologies for residntial and commercial places.

Major players have adopted product launch, business expansion, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Himin Solar Energy Group, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Ariston Thermo SpA, KODSAN Company, Solav Energy, Zhejiang JiaDeLe Solar Co., Ltd., SunPower Corporation, A.O. Smith, and Alternate Energy Technologies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Glazed sola water heater is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 6.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

By capacity, the others segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The Asia-pacific dominated the market with around 55% revenue shares in 2019.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Solav Energy

V-Guard Industries Ltd

A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd.

Solahart

KODSAN

Alternate Energy Technologies

Ariston Thermo SpA

Himin Solar Energy Group

Zhejiang JiaDeLe Solar Energy Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Sunpower Solar Technology Co.,ltd