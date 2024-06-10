Global Solar Power Market to Reach US$ 496.5 Bn by 2034, Anticipated to Witness CAGR of 6.2% (2024 – 2034); says TNR
Growing Climate Change Awareness, Environmental Concerns, Government Incentives Like Tax Credits, Rebates are Driving the Global Solar Power MarketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar power refers to the conversion of sunlight into electricity or thermal energy using solar photovoltaic (PV) panels or solar thermal systems, respectively. This renewable energy source harnesses the immense energy radiated by the sun, capturing photons emitted by sunlight and converting them into usable energy forms. Solar PV panels consist of semiconductor materials, such as silicon, which generate electricity when exposed to sunlight through the photovoltaic effect. This electricity can power devices directly or be stored in batteries for later use. Solar thermal systems, on the other hand, use sunlight to heat a fluid, typically water or oil, which is then used for heating purposes or converted into electricity through steam turbines. Solar power offers numerous advantages, including sustainability, scalability, and minimal environmental impact, making it an increasingly attractive solution for meeting the world's growing energy demands while mitigating climate change.
The demand for solar power is propelled by various factors, with one primary driver being the global emphasis on transitioning towards clean and sustainable energy sources. Concerns over climate change and environmental degradation have led governments, businesses, and individuals to seek renewable alternatives to fossil fuels, with solar power emerging as a leading solution. Government incentives and policies, such as tax credits, feed-in tariffs, and renewable energy mandates, further stimulate the adoption of solar energy by making it financially viable and attractive for investment. However, despite its numerous benefits, solar power also faces certain restraints. One significant restraint is the intermittency and variability of sunlight, which can impact the reliability and consistency of solar power generation. Weather conditions such as clouds, rain, and seasonal changes can affect solar energy production, leading to fluctuations in output and potential grid instability. Additionally, the initial investment costs associated with installing solar power infrastructure can be prohibitive for some consumers or businesses, especially in regions with limited access to financing or supportive policies. Overcoming these restraints through technological advancements, energy storage solutions, and supportive policies will be crucial for further accelerating the adoption of solar power market worldwide.
Global Solar Power Market: Key Inclusions
Panel segment is projected as the fastest growing segment in the Solar Power market in 2023. The demand for solar power panels is being propelled by several key drivers, particularly advancements in technology and increasing environmental consciousness. Technological innovations in solar panel design and manufacturing have led to higher efficiency and lower production costs, making solar power more accessible and economically viable. Additionally, growing concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability have spurred governments, businesses, and individuals to seek renewable energy solutions like solar power. Government policies and incentives, such as tax credits, rebates, and renewable energy targets, further drive the adoption of solar panels by reducing upfront costs and incentivizing investment in solar infrastructure. Moreover, the desire for energy independence and resilience motivates homeowners and businesses to install solar panels, enabling them to generate their own electricity and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources. As solar panel technology continues to improve and awareness of its benefits grows, the demand for solar power panels is expected to rise, driving further innovation and market expansion.
Hybrid Solar System segment in the Solar Power market is Projected as the Fastest Growing Segment. the increasing focus on energy resilience and independence fuels the adoption of hybrid systems, allowing consumers to generate their own electricity while also providing backup power during grid outages. This is particularly crucial in regions prone to extreme weather events or unreliable grid infrastructure. Secondly, technological advancements, especially in battery storage and smart inverters, have enhanced the efficiency and reliability of hybrid systems, making them more attractive and cost-effective for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Additionally, the growing awareness of environmental sustainability and the desire to reduce carbon footprints drive the shift towards hybrid solar solutions, which offer clean, renewable energy generation with minimal environmental impact. As these demand drivers continue to evolve, hybrid solar systems are poised to play a pivotal role in meeting the escalating energy needs of communities worldwide, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.
North America region in the Solar Power market is Projected as the Fastest Growing Region. In North America, several factors drive the demand for solar power, reshaping the region's energy landscape. Solar power provides an opportunity for homeowners, businesses, and communities to generate their own electricity, reducing reliance on centralized utility grids and mitigating the risks associated with power outages or disruptions. Additionally, government incentives and policies at the federal, state, and local levels play a pivotal role. These include investment tax credits, renewable portfolio standards, and net metering programs, which encourage the adoption of solar energy by making it more financially viable for consumers and businesses. Moreover, growing environmental awareness and concerns about climate change prompt individuals and organizations to seek clean, renewable energy alternatives. Technological advancements, such as energy storage solutions and smart grid integration, further enhance the attractiveness and reliability of solar power, driving continued growth and innovation in the North American solar market.
Global Solar Power Market Key Players:
• Array Technologies Inc.
• Canadian Solar Inc.
• Enphase Energy Inc.
• First Solar Inc.
• JBM Group
• JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.
• Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd
• Origin Energy Limited
• SolarEdge Technologies Inc.
• Sunnova Energy International Inc.
• SunPower Corp
• Sunrun Inc.
• Other Market Participants
Global Solar Power Market
Global Solar Power Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Panels
• Inverters
• Racking and Mounting Components
• Solar Battery Storage Units
• Others
Global Solar Power Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Solar Photovoltaic
• Concentrated Solar Power
Global Solar Power Market System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Grid-tied Solar System
• Off-Grid Solar System
• Hybrid Solar System
Global Solar Power Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Residential
• Commercial
• Utility
Global Solar Power Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
