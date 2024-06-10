Data Centre Support Infrastructure Market Insights and Forecast | Future Market Scenario
The Data Centre Support Infrastructure Market size was valued at USD 58.22 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 10.94% to reach USD 133.59 billion by 2031 as per the SNS Insider report. The rise in internet usage is key factor driving the market growth. With a projected 8.0 billion people globally, 5.25 billion people have access to internet services. The amount of internet usage rose by 1,355% between the year 2000 and 2022. Additionally, factors such as the increased adoption of private cloud, the rising demand to minimize data centre complications, rising expenditure on data centre technology, and surged growth in data centre traffic are witnessed to account for market growth in the projected years.
Additionally, the data centre infrastructure management benefited from the pandemic crisis. As companies continue to depend on digital technology, the demand for DCIM solutions is witnessed to grow in the post-COVID-19 era. The rising adoption of IoT technology, the augmentation of smart devices, and the rising volumes of digital transactions are witnessed to fuel the development of data centres, and in turn, the demand for DCIM solutions and services. According to a May 2020 Sunbird analysis, Microsoft's cloud service usage rose by 775% while Facebook's group calling time increased by 1000%. Additionally, with the rising dependence on digital technology, the demand for DCIM would continue to increase in the post-COVID-19 era as well. The demand for data canter infrastructures in the area is being continuously increased by the increase in cloud computing, mobile broadband, and big data analytics.
Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:
➤ Cisco Systems
➤ Dell Technologies
➤ Fujistu
➤ Hewlett Packard Enterprise
➤ Lenovo Group
➤ Microsoft Corp
➤ Vertive Group Corp
➤ Huawei Investment & Holding
➤ IBM Corp
➤ Schneider Electric SE
➤ Others
Segment Analysis
The solution segment witnessed the largest revenue share in 2023. The Managers could utilize data canter infrastructure management software to place and link the IT systems in a data canter. The service segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the estimated timeframe. The companies could manage their power chain and model and allot space for novel hardware and equipment with the support of DCIM software's features delivered by managed service providers. In addition, managed services assist organizations to raise their return on investment by lowering service delivery costs.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
On The Basis of Component
➤ Hardware
➤ Software
➤ Services
On The Basis of Deployment
➤ On-premise
➤ Cloud
On The Basis of Organization size
➤ Small and medium enterprise
➤ Large enterprise
On The Basis of Industry vertical
➤ BFSI
➤ Retail
➤ IT & Telecom
➤ Healthcare
➤ Energy
➤ Government
➤ Manufacturing
➤ Others
Novel Product Launches & strategic Alliances are Boosting the Market Growth
The data canter infrastructure market is defined by the presence of numerous regional, global, and domestic players. The market is competitive, with all the organizations competing to gain a major market share. Faster adoption of cloud computing along with digital transformation, rapid growth in data generation together with a surge in storage demand, an increase of hyper scale data centres, visibility to forecast data canter capacity requirements, and inclination of companies for cloud-based deployments are major factors that boost the market growth.
High energy consumption along with data centres, complexities associated with data canter construction, and cybersecurity and physical security hamper the growth of the respective Market. Moreover, the construction of hyper-scale data centres globally by tech companies, rising demand for green data centres, and adoption of 5G networks are going to create lucrative opportunities for the market’s growth.
Recent Developments Showcase Novel Product Developments
In January 2022, Sunbird Software has showcase availability of its latest dcTrack release. Customers utilizing a hybrid data canter approach could now utilize Sunbird to install dcTrack in the private cloud via Amazon Web Services. By enabling clients to automatically mirror their redundant power circuit as their basic circuit is built out, the company customers to build their redundant power circuits more properly. With this initiative, the company can raise its market share.
In September 2021, IBM launched the latest IBM Power E1080 server, based on the IBM Power10 processor. Companies worldwide need a platform that can securely provide their data and applications when they are required as they continue to adapt to estimated changes in customer habits and demands. The IBM Power10-equipped E1080 server is intended to help clients manage a safe, smooth hybrid cloud experience via IT infrastructure.
North America Dominated the Market in 2023 Driven by the Presence of large Number of Data Centers in This Region
North America has the largest revenue in 2023. Early deployment of data canter infrastructure management software and services in this region is the key factor fueling the growth. The growth of cloud computing, mobile broadband, and big data analytics in the area is driving the demand for additional data canter infrastructures.
With hefty investments in the development of data centres, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for these solutions. Major investments are being made in major countries such as Japan & China in industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, and IT, leading to the growth and economic expansion of these regions. For example, in September 2021, Trend Micro Incorporated launched its Cloud One regional data canter in India, to protect data privacy and upload data sovereignty in the country.
The governments of these countries are also pushing data centres & making major investments in infrastructure growth. As per the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology of India's Data Centre Policy 2020, the government is trying to make India a global data canter hub by motivating investments in this industry, that would fuel the expansion of the digital economy.
Key Takeaways
➤ The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share due to Early adoption of this software and services in this region
➤ The large enterprise segment dominated the market. The growth of this segment is due to the rising demand for maximum uptime, digitalization, better customer support, and improved security for sensible data.
