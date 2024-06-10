Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Trends : Predicted to Surpass USD 2.9 Billion by 2035

Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market

The human fibrinogen concentrate market size is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2024 to 2035.

The Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market is segmented into indication, form, end user, and region.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Human Fibrinogen Market," The Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Size was valued at $0.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2024 to 2035.

The market for human fibrinogen concentrate was led by the congenital fibrinogen deficiency category in 2023, and this trend is anticipated to persist during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate in Asia-Pacific in 2023.

One of the major blood clotting factors, human fibrinogen is a soluble plasma glycoprotein that is essential to the formation of blood clots. In individuals with congenital fibrinogen deficiency, afibrinogenemia, and hypofibrinogenemia, fibrinogen concentrate is carefully considered for the management of acute bleeding episodes. This glycoprotein promotes the production of blood clots and is used as a medication for blood problems in vertebrates. The market share of human fibrinogen concentrate is steadily increasing due to a number of important considerations. Human fibrinogen concentrates are necessary due to the increasing incidence of bleeding diseases in the world, especially during surgical procedures where efficient hemostatic agents are essential.

Concurrently, developments in biotechnology have produced more sophisticated formulations of human fibrinogen concentrate that have better safety and efficacy profiles, which has increased demand for the product. Furthermore, fibrinogen concentrate therapy's acceptance is being fueled by a growing understanding of its advantages among patients and medical professionals, particularly in practical practice. Thus, over the projection period for the human fibrinogen concentrate market, these factors will undoubtedly help drive the market.

Geographically, North America led the growth of the human fibrinogen concentrate market in 2022. This was due to the region's high frequency of bleeding disorders, important player presence, and an increase in occurrences of chronic heart disease. For example, a research released by the Population Reference Bureau projects that the number of Americans 65 and older will almost double from 52 million in 2019 to 95 million by 2060, and that their proportion of the overall population will increase from 16% to 23%. In addition, as the population in the United States ages, there will be a notable increase in the need for surgical services, which will in turn accelerate the use of Human Fibrinogen products.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By indication, the congenital fibrinogen deficiency segment dominated the global market in 2023.

By form, the liquid form segment acquired a major hold in the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market Share in the global market in 2023.

By end user, the hospitals segment acquired a major share in the global Human Fibrinogen Concentrate industry in 2023.

Region-wise, North America dominated the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate industry in terms of revenue in 2023. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a faster CAGR during the Human Fibrinogen Concentrate Market analysis period.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

In February 2022, Corza entered a long- term agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, under which Takeda is expected to manufacture and supply TachoSil products to Corza.

In June 2019, Grifols launched plasma protein based VISTASEAL, a fibrin sealant used to control surgical bleeding.

In December 2019, Grifols collaborated with Ethicon, a Johnson and Johnson medical device company for commercializing and distributing VISTASEAL in the U.S.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the human fibrinogen market analysis from 2023 to 2035 to identify the prevailing human fibrinogen concentrate market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the human fibrinogen market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global human fibrinogen concentrate market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

