Proteomics Market Updates 2024 : Projected to Surpass USD 161.9 Billion by 2035

Proteomics Market

The proteomics market was valued at $32.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $161.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2035.

The proteomics industry is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. By component, the market is divided into reagents, instruments and services.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Proteomics Market," The proteomics market was valued at $32.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $161.9 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2035. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth in the forecast period owing to development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry in the region and high adoption of the proteomics for new drug development.

The study of all the proteins that are present in a biological system is known as proteomics, and it provides important insights into the relationships, roles, and processes of illness in cells. Proteomics has become a potent tool in the healthcare sector for drug development, customized treatment, and biomarker identification. Proteomics allows for the identification of disease markers for early diagnosis and prognostic evaluation by studying protein patterns in tissues, blood, or other physiological fluids. Additionally, by comprehending the underlying molecular pathways involved in many diseases, it makes the development of tailored medicines easier.

Because proteomics is being used more often for medication research and discovery as well as for disease diagnosis, the market for proteomics is anticipated to grow substantially. The study of proteins and how they operate in biological systems, known as proteomics, has seen significant technological and methodological improvements in recent years. Its potential uses in illness diagnostics have been greatly increased as a result. Since it offers a thorough understanding of the molecular pathways behind diseases, this is one of the main reasons for its growing adoption. Proteomics is the study of protein abundance, structure, interactions, and changes. It helps scientists and medical professionals understand complex disease processes and find potential biomarkers that may indicate a certain stage of a disease.

An increase in the application of proteomics for drug discovery and development is anticipated to propel market expansion, per an analysis of proteomics industry trends. The understanding of proteins as essential components of biological processes and disease mechanisms serves as the foundation for this movement. Proteomics provides a thorough method for examining all of the proteins that are present in a cell, tissue, or organism and sheds light on their connections, structure, and changes. Modern technologies like mass spectrometry, protein microarrays, and bioinformatics tools have made it possible for scientists to investigate large protein mixtures with previously unheard-of precision and depth.

Based on component, application, and geographic factors, the proteomics industry is divided into segments. The market is segmented into reagents, instruments, and services based on component. The market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnostics, and other categories based on application. The market is divided into card reagents, instruments, and services according to component. In 2023, the proteomics market share was dominated by the reagent segment. This is explained by the extensive use of reagents in proteomics-based disease diagnostics and medication discovery. Important elements of many proteomic experimental protocols are reagents. They are employed in the processing of samples, analysis, quantification, and protein separation. Specialized reagents designed to meet specific experimental requirements are becoming more and more necessary as proteomics research grows in sophistication and diversity.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of component, the reagent segment dominated the proteomics market share in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of application, the drug discovery segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023.

On the basis of region, North America dominated the proteomics market size in terms of revenue in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

In August 2022, Bruker Corporation launched the new nanoElute 2 nano-LC, of MetaboScape and TASQ 2023 software supporting fluxomics, and with latest advances in PaSER intelligent acquisition to enhance research in protein-protein interactions (PPIs) and metaproteomics applications.

In March 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, collaborated with Protein Metrics, a developer of world-class software tools for protein characterization, to provide advanced mass spectrometry data processing and analysis capabilities to drive innovation across the full spectrum of biopharmaceutical and proteomics applications, from R&D to quality control.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the proteomics market analysis from 2023 to 2035 to identify the prevailing proteomics market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the proteomics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global proteomics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

