Spices market Size In 2024 - 2032 : Trends, Top Companies

The global Spices Market size is expected to reach USD 23.67 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 4.3%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Spices market size was USD 15.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about health benefits of spices, and demand for authentic cuisines worldwide are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The global spices market encompasses a vast array of dried seeds, fruits, roots, barks, and vegetative substances used primarily for flavoring, coloring, or preserving food. Spices like black pepper, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, and cloves are integral to cuisines worldwide and have applications beyond culinary use, including in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and aromatherapy. The market is highly diverse and driven by regional preferences, cultural practices, and evolving consumer tastes. Key players in the market include McCormick & Company, Olam International, Ajinomoto Co., and Everest Spices.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Several factors drive the growth of the global spices market:

Rising Popularity of Global Cuisines: The increasing globalization and exposure to diverse cuisines have heightened the demand for a variety of spices. Consumers are becoming more adventurous with their culinary choices, seeking authentic flavors from around the world. This trend is bolstering the demand for both common and exotic spices.

Health and Wellness Trends: Spices are not only valued for their flavor but also for their health benefits. Many spices possess antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. Turmeric, for instance, is known for its curcumin content, which has anti-inflammatory effects. As consumers become more health-conscious, the demand for spices as natural health enhancers is growing.

Increasing Demand for Organic and Clean Label Products: There is a rising preference for organic and clean-label products free from synthetic additives and pesticides. Consumers are looking for pure, unadulterated spices, which has led to a surge in demand for organic spices. This trend aligns with the broader movement towards sustainable and environmentally friendly food production.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Associated British Foods plc, ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd., Baron Spices & Seasonings, BARIA PEPPER, British Pepper & Spice, Döhler GmbH, DS Group, Everest Spices, Kerry Group plc, Kikkoman Corporation, MDH Spices, Master Of Spices, McCormick & Company, Inc., Moreretail, Olam Group, SAUER BRANDS INC, The BART Ingredients Company, Terana, and S.A., TAJIN

Spices Market Segment Insights :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global spices market on the basis of form, category, type, end-user, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Powder

Whole

Crushed and Chopped

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Organic

Conventional

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Pepper

Ginger

Cinnamon

Cumin

Turmeric

Cardamom

Coriander

Cloves

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Household

Food Services

Industrial

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Bakery and Confectionery

Soup, Noodles, and Pasta

Meat and Seafood

Sauces, Salads, and Dressing

Savory Snacks

Frozen Products

Beverages

Others

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 Spices 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

