June 10, 2024 JINGGOY FILES RESOLUTION HONORING ALAS PILIPINAS' HISTORIC FIRST AVC MEDAL IN 63 YEARS SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a resolution commending and congratulating Alas Pilipinas for bagging the historic bronze medal in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup for Women, the first national team to reach the semifinals in the said competition in 63 years. "The entire nation celebrates their historic victory on the global stage, exemplifying the exceptional caliber, grit, and teamwork of Filipina athletes. As representatives of the Filipino people, it is appropriate and befitting that the Senate extends its commendation to the extraordinary Filipina volleyball players who brought immense pride, prestige, and honor to the country," Estrada said in his Senate Resolution No. 1046. Despite limitations in preparation time and resources, Estrada said Alas Pilipinas staged an incredible feat of winning five out of its six matches across the grueling eight-day competition and delivered an admirable achievement that the Philippines has not accomplished in the AVC competition. The Senate leader noted that head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito had barely two weeks to assemble and train the national squad for the competition held in Manila from May 22 to 29. Yet, Estrada said, the crew, composed of team captain Julia Melissa Morado de Guzman, Cherry Ann Rondina, Jennifer Nierva, Dawn Nicole Macandili-Catindig, Ejiya Laure, Faith Janine Shirley Nisperos, Mereophe Sharma, Vanessa Gandler, Dell Palomata, Cherry Rose Nunag, Anne Angel Canino, Julia Cyrille Coronel, Thea Allison Gagate, and Arah Ellah Panique, managed to pull off an outstanding performance, besting its previous seventh place standing when the Philippines debuted in the AVC Challenge Cup in 2023. Two Filipina players stood out from the best players across Asia and received recognition at the prestigious regional meet - De Guzman was hailed as the Best Setter, while Canino was named the Best Opposite Spiker. "Their victory marks another highlight of Filipinas' contribution to Philippine sports, following the recent successes of female athletes, like Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, junior Grand Slam champion Alex Eala, and FIFA Women's World Cup phenomenon Filipinas Women's Football Team, to name a few, in the international stage," said Estrada. The third edition of the AVC Challenge Cup for Women, an international volleyball competition in Asia and Oceania, was held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and participated by teams from Australia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Singapore, Vietnam, and the Philippines.