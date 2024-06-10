Sen. Tolentino vows to push for immediate gov't action as lahhar ravages Mt. Kanlaon communities

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino has vowed to push for immediate government action to aid communities ravaged by lahar flows from Mt. Kanlaon, following the latter's eruption last June 3.

The lahar flows were caused by incessant rains that swept volcanic ash and debris downstream - isolating several communities around Mt. Kanlaon, including the town of La Castellana in Negros Occidental.

In a recent interview on the senator's morning radio program, La Castellana Mayor Alme Rhummyla Mangilimutan shared that over 3,000 residents were affected by the lahar flows, which have destroyed infrastructure, disrupted livelihoods, particularly farms, and contaminated local water resources.

Mayor Mangilimutan admitted to the senator that the municipal government would be unable to sustain assistance to the affected barangays if Kanlaon's volcanic activity and the lahar flows persist.

Tolentino assured the mayor that he will immediately get in touch with all government agencies concerned to convey the urgent needs of the La Castellana and other affected local government units around Kanlaon.

"Mayor, I will visit your area and meet with your community. We will convey all these concerns, and I hope the concerned government agencies will hear us," Tolentino assured Mayor Mangilimutan.

"I will push these agencies to take action, because I know Mt. Kanlaon is a primary water source in Negros Occidental and Oriental. And with the lahar flows, the water has indeed become hazardous to drink. I will call Secretary Ted Herbosa of the Department of Health (DOH) about this matter," added the senator, who has vast experience in managing disasters as former mayor of Tagaytay City and chairperson of the Metro Manila Development Authority.

Earlier this week, Tolentino called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to coordinate with local water district utilities and DOH to ensure the sufficient supply of clean and potable water for residents of affected localities.